Accidents
• A report was received at 1:47 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Summit St.
• A report was received at 10:17 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident on E. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 81.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:47 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 434th Ave. and 304th St. near Utica.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:49 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 451st Ave. and 307th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:39 a.m. Saturday of an injury-accident at the intersection of 304th St. and 432nd Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:47 p.m. Saturday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 314.
