LINCOLN, Neb. — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to keep their focus on the road to help keep themselves and other motorists safe.
“Taking your attention off the road while driving is extremely dangerous,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Younger drivers have a higher rate of texting while driving, but motorists of all ages are engaging in this dangerous habit. We encourage all drivers to create a new habit to eliminate the temptation. When you buckle up, put the phone down.”
