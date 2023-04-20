It’s that time of the year again for the potential of severe weather. To get ready, the National Weather Service will host a virtual Severe Weather Awareness/Spotter Training at 7 p.m. May 3, 2023. Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has obtained the training center at Fire Station #2, 201 W. 23rd St., Yankton. It will display the training via the big screen.
The course is free and open to anyone with an interest in severe weather, weather safety and weather spotting.
