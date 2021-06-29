VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law recently partnered with the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture and its National Agricultural Law Center to provide students with more opportunities to gain experience in agricultural and food law.
The center is the nation’s leading source of agricultural and food law research and has served the nation’s diverse agricultural community of federal and state policy makers, producers, extension personnel, attorneys and more. The center will hire up to four USD law students per semester to serve as research fellows. It will also help place students in externships within the nation’s agricultural law community in South Dakota and beyond.
“Given how important agriculture is to South Dakota, most of our graduates will work on agricultural law issues at some point,” said USD Knudson School of Law Dean Neil Fulton. “This partnership to provide USD law students opportunities to work on agricultural law and policy on a national basis is very exciting as a result.”
The Knudson School of Law will also offer agricultural law classes beginning this fall.
“These are great first steps to provide more opportunities to our students interested in agriculture and the law and one of South Dakota’s key economic sectors,” Fulton said.
