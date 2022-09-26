VERMILLION — The South Dakota Board of Directors for Educational Telecommunications is meeting Friday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Central Time at the Al Neuharth Media Center, on the USD campus in Vermillion.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information call SDPB at 605-677-5861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.