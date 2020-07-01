In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Greater Yankton worked in partnership with Feeding South Dakota, Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, and other community partners to organize and distribute emergency food boxes to community members in need of assistance throughout this unprecedented time. During the 12 weeks of drive-thru distribution, over 3,500 individuals were served.
A main component to the success of the program was the dedication and commitment from dozens of community volunteers and donors. One group, volunteers from the Yankton Fire Department, were present and helping each week — setting up barricades and cones, directing traffic, and assisting those in need of food.
United Way of Greater Yankton was proud to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of the Yankton Fire Department volunteers, not only for their assistance during the Emergency Food Box Distribution program but for their efforts year round impacting our community, with United Way’s May 2020 Volunteer of the Month Award.
We asked Tom Kurtenbach, Yankton Fire Department Chief, to share more about the department’s volunteer efforts throughout the greater Yankton community.
———
The primary mission of the Yankton Fire Department (YFD) is to provide a full range of fire and rescue related programs and services to continue to safely protect the quality of life for all who live, visit, work or invest in the community. We currently have 47 total members including 45 volunteers and 2 career.
The number of hours the YFD volunteers annually can vary greatly based on the number of emergency calls for service we have and the amount of training events and community events we participate in each year. The average number of man hours dedicated by YFD volunteers to the community has averaged between 2,000 and 3,000 hours per year. This number can vary by the number of volunteers we have at any given time. New members put in much more the first two years due to increased training demands.
Besides putting out fires, YFD volunteers in different areas in the community. During the current pandemic, YFD has provided a group of volunteers to assist with the Emergency Food Box program coordinated and led by United Way. We also participate in the Red Cross’s “Sound the Alarm “smoke detector program. YFD also sponsors and teaches a fire prevention program in the local schools as well as a public open house and small group tours of our Fire Stations. Additionally, YFD’s Auxiliary provides a meal to the Yankton Area Banquet program. There are various other events and volunteer opportunities our membership and auxiliary participate in either as a group or as smaller groups or individual members through YFD.
Many members of the YFD believe it is very important to volunteer. Each member has his/her own reasons for volunteering for the Fire Department or its Auxiliary. In the case of the Yankton Fire Department, not only do the volunteers provide services in public safety that would normally cost the taxpayers millions of dollars in salaries and benefits, but also it provides other volunteer programs with manpower it needs to carry out their missions which align closely with the missions carried out by the Fire Department.
The YFD encourages community members to get out and volunteer in the community. No matter what the reason, no community could sustain the programs and services provided to its residents and visitors without the help of volunteers, whether it be in the area of social programs, athletics, arts, service organizations or community events. The reasons for volunteering may vary, but the benefits to the community are immense.
———
For more information on local volunteer opportunities please visit yanktonunitedway.galaxydigital.com. To nominate a Volunteer of the Month, you may email info@yanktonunitedway.org or call United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.