Do you remember when you were young? What drove you? Did you want to make money for a certain toy? Did you have a passion for making or growing something and need an outlet to sell the overabundance? Did you want to raise money for a cause?
Youngsters still in school will have a chance to sell the things that they have grown or made this Saturday at Market at the Meridian in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. between 9 a.m. and noon.
There is no charge to set up a booth, but there is a need to register. Registration can be made by calling or texting (605) 660-5612. Veronica Trezona will answer any questions and send a contract to be signed. She can also be reached by email at vtrezona@hotmail.com or contact her on the Market at the Meridian Facebook page.
