Riverboat Days 2021: Captain, Belle Named; Messina To Headline

The Captain and Belle for Yankton’s 2021 Riverboat Days celebration were named Thursday, as was the featured musical performer, Grammy-winning country music star Jo Dee Messina.
During Thursday’s exhibition baseball game at Tereshinki Stadium, Tom and Leann Rockne were introduced as the 2021 Captain and Belle.
Tom, a Yankton native, was a member of the Yankton County Ambulance for seven years, and he and Leann both served on the Yankton Fire Department for 26 years, with Tom as a firefighter and Leann, a northeast Nebraska native, as an Auxiliary member.
Together, they coached over 20 youth soccer teams and attended several hundred tennis matches to cheer on their children.
Their family includes eight children, one daughter-in-law, two sons-in-law and five grandchildren.
Meanwhile, the Riverboat Days Board of Directors also announced that Messina will be the headline performer on Friday, Aug. 20.
She has recorded nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs, and has sold more than 5 million albums. Messina is a Grammy winner as well as an Academy of Country Music Award (CMA) winner. She was the first female artist in country music history to record three consecutive multi-week No. 1 songs on the country charts.
For a video message from Messina, visit https://youtu.be/kSJfbuguPd8.
Riverboat Days is slated for Aug. 20-22.
