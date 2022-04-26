100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 27, 1922
• More men are needed for Battery “E”, 147th Field Artillery. The organization now has personnel of 60 and at least five more recruits are sought to bring it up to 65, which will be necessary to complete the organization. The battery took a 10-minute hike through the streets last night, which will be a part of the drill every week hereafter.
• E.P. Fitzgerald, Yankton Ford representative, plans to leave for Minneapolis tonight in an effort to get a Lincoln car and drive it out here. Mr. Fitzgerald had wanted a five passenger sedan, and had put in an order for one, as the car he chose to introduce the Lincoln line of Ford products to Yankton people.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 27, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 27, 1972
• Music! Music! Music! is the theme of the Lincoln School Spring Sing. The annual program will be given in the Lincoln all-purpose room on April 28 at 2:15 p.m. The first through fifth grades will be singing about the many ways we can enjoy music. The director is Mrs. Bill Bobzin.
• Cadette Girls Scouts 385 are planning to clean Memorial Park on Saturday, April 29, from 9:30-11 a.m. Assisting will be the Yankton Junior Scout Troops with Cadet leaders Mrs. Jack Skinner, Mrs. Charles Tienken, Mrs. Darrell Nelson and Mrs. Roy Voracek spearheading the drive. At 10:30 a.m. the girls will begin planting one of five trees. Any other Girl Scout interested in helping is invited to this ecology feature.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 27, 1997
• No paper
