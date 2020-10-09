VERMILLION — A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but Sarah Hanson-Pareek still holds unanswered questions about an extremely rare photograph of American Indian leader and warrior Sitting Bull.
She serves as the curator of digital projects and photographs at the University of South Dakota. Her role includes work with archives and special collections, including the photos of Sitting Bull and his camp published in 1882 by Bailey, Dix & Mead.
The photo series consists of 24 views of Sitting Bull’s time as a prisoner of war at Fort Randall, Dakota Territory (just west of the Missouri River and present-day Pickstown). Of those 24 images, the USD archives and special collections holds 15.
“This particular photo is part of the collection Herman Chilson gave to the university,” the curator said. “Herman dealt primarily in rare books dealing with Western (expansion in the United States). He also loved anything Native American, along with South Dakota foliage, fauna and ferns. His books were pretty much South Dakota-centric, but he had a handful of photographs and newspapers.”
The Chilson collection brought Hanson-Pareek in contact with the unusual photo of Sitting Bull. She noticed aspects that stood out from other pictures of the warrior and has been researching more about the photo’s time frame and location.
“Herman was a rare book dealer who donated his collection to the university in 1976,” she said. “Sadly, anything he knew about this photograph, or how rare it was known to be at the time, was not documented.”
The USD acquisition took on a new life of its own, the curator said. “Our photograph also does not appear on Gregor Lutz’s nor Markus Lindner’s lists of Sitting Bull photographs,” she added.
The photographer remained a mystery, but the identity was narrowed to Stanley J. Morrow of Yankton or W.R. Cross of Niobrara, Nebraska. Both men were known for taking numerous photos in the region at about the same time during the 1800s.
The search has become more complicated because, at the time, a photographer could have put another person’s photo on their mount — or backing material — and claimed ownership, Hanson-Pareek said.
“This was likely taken when (Sitting Bull) was prisoner of war at Fort Randall in 1882,” the curator said. “I think the biggest backstory is significantly if this was actually a Morrow photo on a Cross mount.”
While definitive formal documentation hasn’t been found, many researchers believe Cross was the photographer, Hanson-Pareek said.
Sitting Bull, who lived from 1831-1890, united the Lakota bands for survival against the U.S. Army, according to historical accounts.
He also became one of the best known and more photographed American Indian leaders, Hanson-Pareek said.
“There are photos of Sitting Bull, so they’re not super rare, but there also aren’t a ton of them,” the curator said. “He understood the value of allowing others to take photographs of him, but he also had his picture taken for money. When he performed with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, there were more opportunities for taking his picture.”
LOOKING FOR CLUES
Hanson-Pareek, who started working full-time for USD in 2005, had known about the Sitting Bull photo but only recently devoted more time and research to it. In the process, she began to realize the photo may carry tremendous significance and may even become one of a kind.
The photo, part of the Digital Library of South Dakota (DLSD), provides an alternative pose of Sitting Bull, the curator said. She noted three characteristics that point to Cross as the photographer.
The portrait is an alternative pose that:
• appears on a W. R. Cross mount;
• is printed with the same text as found on the portrait of Sitting Bull in the Bailey, Dix & Mead series;
• has a shadow of under-printing in the text which clearly reads “Niobrara, Nebraska,” the location of W. R. Cross’ studio at the time. The under-printing text also matches the Cross photograph in the “Sitting Bull and Camp” series.
The only other version of this photograph that has been located thus far appears in several places on a Morrow mount in a stereograph, Hanson-Pareek said. Unfortunately, both Cross’ and Morrow’s negatives were destroyed in fires, creating a significant barrier for comparison, she added.
“Does the Archives and Special Collections have the only version of this photograph on a Cross mount? Was this a test print or photographer’s proof? Are there other copies in libraries, archives and private collections?” she asked.
“Does this add further evidence that Cross was the photographer for the images in the Bailey, Dix & Mead series, as well as this photograph? If so, how did Stanley J. Morrow come to reproduce it and sell it as his own?
“And, why is this photograph of Sitting Bull so obscure and so hard to find?”
SEEKING ASSISTANCE
In a search for answers, Hanson-Pareek turned to Larry Ness of Yankton and Bob Kolbe of Sioux Falls. She also worked with Frank Goodyear, co-director of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Maine.
Ness holds a private collection of Cross and Morrow photographs, Hanson-Pareek said. Kolbe, a Stanley J. Morrow scholar, has written a new book on Morrow’s life.
Ness didn’t have a copy of this particular image, Hanson-Pareek said. He does hold the Bailey, Dix & Mead version of Sitting Bull, as well as the other known but rare image of Sitting Bull on a Cross mount. He also has this photograph on a Morrow mount.
“I began to get a bit more nervous (that the USD) Archives and Special Collections might be holding a one-of-a-kind or, at the very least, an extremely rare photograph,” the curator said.
Ness owns several Sitting Bull photos, including photos taken before 1876, prior to the Battle of the Little Big Horn. Sitting Bull then moved to Canada.
“He wasn’t photographed again in this country until he came back and was imprisoned at Fort Randall,” Ness said.
At first, American Indians didn’t want pictures taken of them, he added.
“The early Indians were very afraid of having their spirit stolen with the photograph. They didn’t understand the photos,” Ness said. “Later, they figured out that it wasn’t true and you had quite a bit more of their pictures. There might be 100 American Indians in one photograph at a traditional dance. They felt like they were important in posing for the photos.”
In examining the USD photo, Ness believes the portrait was taken during the Sitting Bull’s imprisonment at Fort Randall. Unlike other photos, Ness detected a unique look to this one.
Either Morrow and Cross may have taken the photo, Ness said. He’s unsure whether only one print exists, regardless of its origin. “It would be a surprise to me if the photographer made only one photo,” he said.
Generally, photographers traveled to areas where they would work for a time, generating numerous photos for sale, Ness said, At one time, Morrow photographed soldiers stationed at Fort Randall and then sold the prints to them.
“The troops would send them home to their families to show they were fighting here at Fort Randall,” Ness said.
Ness reiterated that photographers from that era would “borrow” each other’s work, which makes it more difficult to identify the original photographer. Sometimes, they traded or sold their work to each other.
South Dakotans aren’t the only ones interested in American Indian history, such as the Sitting Bull photo, Ness said.
“The Europeans, especially the Germans, are so fascinated with it,” he said. “It’s such a famous part of our history in South Dakota. It’s a big deal.”
ANOTHER SOURCE
Ness recommended Kolbe as a source, who in turn recommended Goodyear. They have become a resource in the search for answers.
Kolbe spoke on Morrow’s life for a history conference this week in western South Dakota. The Sitting Bull photo at USD intrigued Kolbe.
“In general, I’m interested in Native Americans,” Kolbe said. “I was already very much into artifacts, but I’ve gotten more into the photographs.”
Like Ness, Kolbe questioned whether the USD photo would be the only one of its kind ever produced. “This may be unique, and the only one — for now. How many more are in existence today?” Kolbe asked.
That said, Kolbe noted he wasn’t downplaying the importance of the photo in the USD collection. If the photographer produced massive quantities of his work, they may have been stolen, damaged, destroyed or just stored away and forgotten, he said.
The USD photo’s survival over time was also extraordinary, Kolbe said.
“If this was Sitting Bull when he returned from North Dakota, it would put (the photo) in the late 1880s or 1890,” he said. “If it was 1890, that would still be 130 years ago.”
As for whether it’s a Cross or Morrow photo, that could remain difficult to determine, Kolbe said. He also referred to the practices of the day not only among photographers but also others seeking the work.
However, some differences exist between the two photographers that could help solve the mystery, Kolbe said.
“The Morrow look tended to be brighter and with more contrast,” he said. “Cross didn’t have as much contrast in his photographs. Someone once said that Cross photos really faded. The contrast was there, but it faded.”
Those differences may have resulted from the paper, chemical or techniques used, Kolbe said. Photographers were also artists, and they practiced their art and reproduction in ways that were their own.
Hanson-Pareek remains dedicated to identifying the person who took the Sitting Bull photo.
“I think the photograph is beautiful and stunning,” she said. “You have a Sitting Bull photo that needs to be identified.”
In the meantime, she intends to continue working with Ness and Kolbe.
“We’re kind of waiting to see if anyone comes forward with another copy,” she said. “The three of us will continue to do so while the story circulates, and we hope more information presents itself.
“If anything, we hope to entice the next generation of researchers.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.