MMU Archery Team Hires U.S. No. 1 Compound Archer

Paige Pearce’s impressive archery resume speaks for itself.
She can now add the job title of high-performance coach for the Mount Marty archery team to it after she was hired Monday.
She will work for the university in a part-time capacity.
Pearce, originally from Red Bluff, California, ranks as the No. 1 compound archer in the United States. She has competed in all four global tournaments that have been held in Yankton, which include the Indoor World Championships, the Junior World Championships, the Outdoor World Championships and the World Cup Final.
“I lived in a more rural town than Yankton, so it’s really funny when I say (I’m from) California. Everyone thinks city or beaches, but I lived in Northern California where it’s ranchers, farmers. The house I grew up in was out of town in the country, 2 1/2 miles down a dirt road.”
She captured gold at the World Archery Field Championships last year in Yankton. The event will take place in Yankton this year from Oct. 3-9.
“I’m excited because I get to try to defend that title on home soil,” Pearce said.
The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center offers about everything for archers from anywhere, which makes Yankton an attractive place for an archer like Pearce.
“This is a home base for a lot of the archers in the country, and we’re here all the time,” she said.
“It’s an amazing facility. Anytime that we get to come here, it’s awesome because there are so many different things you can do as an archer (here). Most facilities don’t offer that.”
“(Archers) can practice everything in one spot, whereas a lot of people can shoot in their backyard, but they can’t go shoot a field round and different stuff like that.”
Pearce, 27, started shooting at age 2. Both her parents were archers, and they taught her and her brother how to shoot from a very young age. Pearce has been a professional archer since she was 15.
“I never thought (being an archer) was going to turn into a job,” she said.
Pearce has competed in archery events in Yankton since 2005.
She has shot her way through the ranks over the years by building her form, as well as being able to manage the mental side of the game well. As the high-performance coach, Pearce will help consult Mount Marty archers on how to drown out the noise in pressure situations.
“Archery is 90% mental and 10% physical once you learn how to shoot and have that accuracy down,” she said. “It’s dealing with the pressure and shooting consistent shots from start to finish. A lot of archery training isn’t just like physical shooting. It’s also the mental side.
“It’s helping them build their skills, build their form and then build their mental game in archery to make them better archers and more well-rounded archers as a whole,” Pearce added.
She has been working on a mental management program since she was 10 years old. She wants to be able to put these skills in practice at big events, as well as teach them to the MMU team.
“Keeping your conscious mind positive is really important,” Pearce said. “Then, focusing on what you need to do or what task is next, instead of looking at the big picture, is beneficial.”
Pearce sees coaching as an opportunity to give back to the sport she loves.
“I’ve been really blessed for how lucky I’ve been in the sport and the career that I’ve been able to make,” Pearce said. “I want to give back. I want to help. I want to get more people involved.”
She has been able to call professional archery her job because of her success in events. Financially, Pearce talks about how winning can help.
“The goal from a financial standpoint is to stay at the top of your game and attend as many events as possible,” Pearce said. “The goal is always to win the event. At the bare minimum, you’re at least trying to land on the podium so you can make a paycheck that weekend. It’s a little different because you spend a lot of time and money and travel and effort. To make good money, you must perform like you’re fighting for your paychecks.
“Truthfully, there are not many people in the whole world who make a good living shooting archery.”
Pearce’s support system has helped her to enjoy success as a professional archer. She is engaged to Tate Morgan, who also shoots all the NFAA events.
She believes Yankton is a great place to have archery events, and recently bought a house here because she likes what South Dakota stands for.
“South Dakota is a really cool place (to live) because of their morals, values and principles.”
