MMU Archery Team Hires U.S. No. 1 Compound Archer
Paige Pearce, who is the top-ranked compound archer in the U.S., has been hired as the new high-performance coach for the Mount Marty archery team.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Paige Pearce’s impressive archery resume speaks for itself.

She can now add the job title of high-performance coach for the Mount Marty archery team to it after she was hired Monday.

