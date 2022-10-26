New YPD Technology

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is simplifying its ticketing process with a new piece of technology.
Earlier this year, the City of Yankton moved forward with a proposal to spend $25,000 on equipment and software for “e-ticketing.”
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 12:06 am
“E-Citations are taking the place of officers manually writing tickets for traffic violations or other citable violations,” YPD Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan. “This is still filled out in person to a violator but is done using the mobile computer and a printer.”
He said that the concept has been in use elsewhere in the region.
“We have been watching other agencies and waiting to see how the system was working for their departments,” he said. “We talked with the Clerk of Courts and the benefits of using this system and decided it was the right time to move forward with implementing the program at the City of Yankton Police Department.”
Foote said that the new process mostly mimics a more traditional approach to traffic stops, with a few key differences.
“An officer will collect your driver’s license and vehicle registration using the information to fill out the citation on their mobile computer. They will then print a copy of the citation for the violator and print a copy that will be signed by the violator and officer. The signed copy is then submitted to the courts.
“Typically an officer would fill out a written warning ticket or a citation by hand writing them. This process can be manually typed in or they may use the bar-code scanner and scan a driver’s license and registration. This would auto-fill the information onto the citation. The officer may ask some questions to make sure they have the most recent updated violator information.”
Foote said that the e-ticketing helps the department in several ways.
“Having the system helps eliminate errors and gets us one step closer to having the ability to submit them electronically to the courts,” he said. “It also prevents us from having to purchase manual carbon-copy traffic citations. The system can also be used for warning tickets.”
He added that it can also help the YPD in making the department more attractive to potential recruits.
“We want to remain competitive with other agencies when recruiting new officers, and use of technology is a way we can stay competitive,” he said.
Foote said that, since its rollout began over the summer, the e-ticketing system has been fully deployed across the department, which has handed out 119 citations and 136 warning tickets electronically as of Tuesday evening.
