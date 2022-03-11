The Yankton School Board will hear a report on the Math Intervention program and discuss teacher evaluation documents during its monthly meeting Monday.
The board will also review the English Language Arts curriculum, as well as hold an executive session.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Yankton High School theatre. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
