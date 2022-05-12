The Yankton American Legion Auxiliary Roy Anderson Post No. 12 will hold their Monthly meeting on Monday May 16, at the VFW post. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Abortion: You Tell Me (54)
- Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)
- Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)
- The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)
- Letter: Faith At Work (22)
- Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)
- Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)
- Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)
- 31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (4)
- Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)
- Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (3)
- Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)
- US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (3)
- Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (2)
- Letter: Send A Message (2)
- A Generational Change (2)
- Letter: Be Positive! (2)
- Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)
- Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)
- South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)
- Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)
- Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)
- Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)
- Letter: Passover And Easter (1)
- Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)
- Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)
- Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)
- Letter: Thanks For Support (1)
- Letter: Subverting Justice? (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.