VERMILLION — Is one of your 2022 goals to improve yourself? Join Kelley Ashby of Kelley Ashby Consulting to learn about self-awareness. Ashby will be holding a workshop at the Vermillion Public Library that focuses on teaching about self-awareness and how you can benefit from becoming self-aware.
The program will take place Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. It will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library’s Kozak Room with the option to tune in on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/vplself to let the staff know you are coming or to get a Zoom link.
For questions, email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. For more information, email kendra.brewer@vermillionpubliclibrary.org
