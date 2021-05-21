Editor’s Note: This is the first of two stories regarding the origins and construction of the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
———
It’s rare when a civic project catches the imagination and excites a community.
The Huether Family Aquatics Center is one such rarity.
As finishing touches are placed on the new facility that is set to open its doors over Memorial Day weekend, some are looking back at how this aquatics center went from a long-shot concept to an impending reality.
The Press & Dakotan recently spoke with a handful of the people who advocated for and helped this plan come together, all while reshaping expectations for big projects in Yankton:
• Josh Svatos, who founded Dive In Yankton to help fundraise and advocate for the aquatic center project.
•Yankton natives Mike and Cindy Huether, whose advocacy for the new facility would ultimately lead to a significant contribution toward its completion.
• Yankton City Commissioner Nathan Johnson, who watched the saga of building a new aquatic center in Yankton play out from a couple of unique perspectives — a newspaper reporter covering failed attempts and a mayor helping oversee its eventual success.
THE MEMORIAL PARK POOL
The story of the Huether Family Aquatic Center’s predecessor can be traced back to June 1940. Following a series of local river drowning incidents and citing lackluster options in town, local youths protested and gathered signatures asking for a pool. Those pleas would not go unheeded, but had to be paused as the country’s economy increasingly found itself focused on the materials of warfare.
As the country emerged from World War II in 1945, a boost was given to the pool cause when the Fantle family gifted a portion of their land along Douglas Ave. to the city. Stipulations of the transfer included the building of a war memorial and construction of a modern swimming pool.
That November, a $100,000 bond was approved by a vote of 1,020-309 for the building of the pool, which would open in time for the 1947 season.
Long before they’d become the first family of Sioux Falls and well before their family name would adorn Yankton’s newest aquatic attraction, Mike and Cindy Huether grew up in Yankton, and the pool at Memorial Park — today Fantle Memorial Park — was a staple of both their lives.
“It’s where we learned how to swim in the freezing cold water in the early morning and it was what you did in the summer time — on hot afternoons, you’d go to the pool,” Cindy said.
While pool water and drinks may have been freezing, one thing that wasn’t frozen in time was the pool itself.
Despite some updates in the 1970s, Yankton’s “modern” swimming pool was anything but entering into the 21st Century. Concrete was deteriorating, the pool began leaking, bleachers were permanently blocked off due to safety concerns, filtration systems were becoming outdated and new facilities across the region rendered the pool archaic and obsolete. With the conditions worsening, some in city leadership began exploring the possibility of building a newer and grander facility.
This would not be a day in the park though.
In 2005, the city approached the concept with an aquatic facility that would have included 19,200 square feet of water surface; an eight-lane, 50-meter competition pool; zero-depth entry and other amenities. The price tag came to $6.3 million for the proposed facility.
Former Yankton City Commissioner Bill “Duke” Ellingson told the Press & Dakotan in 2017 that the enthusiasm for a new facility was not shared by all in city government at the time.
“The problem was we had three commissioners that weren’t in favor of it,” he said. “Then they gathered a few more and it was constant roadblocks all the time.”
Johnson, who was a reporter with the Press & Dakotan at the time, said this sentiment was present in the public as well.
“It boils down to one word: Division,” he said. “During those earlier attempts, there was division in the community and on the Yankton City Commission about what course should be taken, and that led to some really visceral, sometimes very personal, disagreements during meetings and in coverage of the issue.”
In December 2005, an opt-out vote to help fund the proposed facility failed spectacularly with 2,258 opposed and just 713 in favor.
‘I HEAR YOU’RE READY TO SPEARHEAD A COMMITTEE’
While serving as the mayor of Sioux Falls, Mike Huether made a number of trips back to his hometown for speaking engagements.
Coming at a time when Sioux Falls was pursuing numerous major projects of its own, he sought to instill the same spirit in his hometown during an April 2015 appearance at 1 Million Cups in Yankton.
“When I was mayor of Sioux Falls, I was pretty intentional on attacking some long overdue quality-of-life projects in Sioux Falls — and as folks could tell all over the state, we did that with vigor,” he said. “I found that when you knock this (project) down and got it done, there’s momentum to do another and then another and then another.”
To Huether at the time, there was plenty of room for improvement.
“In our great hometown of Yankton, that momentum was waning, I thought,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to be mean; I wasn’t trying to be hurtful in any way. But I just wanted to provide some tough-love coaching to the people of Yankton at that time. That was to encourage them, just like I was encouraged by my coaches and teachers to reach higher and dig deeper. I wanted the same thing for Yankton that I saw that was happening in Sioux Falls.”
However, Mike Huether wasn’t the only person with a pool on their mind in the mid-2010s.
In addition to some actions the city had taken toward the end of 2016 to explore the potential of building a new facility, one man was about to find himself spearheading a fundraising and advocacy campaign alongside dozens of other community members, and all because he asked a question at an unrelated meeting.
Svatos, then the president of the Regional Technical Education Center (RTEC), told the Press & Dakotan he was attending a noon Sertoma Club meeting in early 2017 when fate intervened.
“Our guest speakers were Al Viereck and Amy Nelson (Leon),” Svatos said. “We were asking questions back and forth about things that are happening in the city — everything from tax revenue to tourism. I asked a question towards the end, ‘Hey, when are we going to start a pool project? When are we going to replace Memorial Park Pool?’ Without hesitation, I believe it was Al, said, ‘When somebody like you takes on a project like this.’ We all chuckled and laughed.”
He said that some in attendance were already reaching out by the end of the day.
“I got back to the office and by about 3 p.m., I had a text message from Amy and she said, ‘I hear you’re ready to spearhead a committee to get the pool project going,’” he said.
It wouldn’t take long for Svatos to begin seeking help in starting such a group.
“It was probably about a month, month and a half,” he said. “I reached out to some people that I knew that had an interest in it and had a passion to see quality of life in Yankton enhanced. We hosted a couple of those meetings — it was Kasi Haberman, myself, Paige Elwood, Mike Villanueva — and then we just started from there recruiting people that we all knew. It was kind of that friends-and-family network that really put this together.”
He said that the group ended up with around 35-40 volunteers at Dive In Yankton’s fundraising peak with numbers swelling to nearly 100 when the vote campaign was underway.
Johnson — who was now watching the process play out as the city’s mayor — said that, unlike previous efforts, city officials largely chose to stay on the sidelines for the initial stages.
“I really have to credit Amy Leon and our staff leadership team,” he said. “They looked at the past efforts to get community approval for a new pool, and they also examined what led to effective campaigns in other communities. They —and the commission at the time — all quickly agreed that if we approached this as the city had in the past, the effort faced an uphill climb. It was a very conscious effort to find members of the community who believed strongly in the need for an aquatic center and were willing to lead the effort.”
DESIGN PERIOD
Events began to accelerate in the summer of 2017.
With Dive In Yankton’s fundraising underway, the city, Dive In Yankton and Stockwell Engineering held the first public meeting that June to ask the citizens what they wanted to see in a facility. Meetings would be held throughout the summer with the public and a number of other entities to come up with a design.
Svatos credits having these design periods open to the public — along with those who will get the most use out of the pool — as a major part of the reason the effort was successful.
“The design and fundraising was a giant community effort,” he said. “Looking back at it, we wouldn’t have got where we are today without the stakeholders that contributed money, that made their pledges, that attended those meetings. We incorporated the Boys & Girls Club, our elementary schools here in Yankton, we hosted those open houses at the middle school where people could come. We worked with the swim team. There were a lot of stakeholders in that process, but what we really wanted to accomplish was input from everybody, because if we didn’t have the input from everybody, we wouldn’t have the wonderful facility that we’re about ready to open in a week.”
By late fall, the current design was chosen and an estimated cost was ascertained — $11-$16 million. This figure would later be revised to $14.8 million.
In April 2018, the city committed $2 million to the project while Dive In Yankton kept up fundraising that would help to offset the public burden.
A DIFFERENT FEELING
By September 2018, the City Commission was hurtling toward approving a funding package — a 20-year, $12 million property bond to help pay for the facility.
According to Johnson, there was one major difference on the city side in this instance.
“In the past, the commission was divided on the issue, and this created a lot of questions and confusion among community members as to what the best course forward was when presented with the decision of whether it was a good investment for the community,” he said. “This time around, the commission was unified in the desire to pursue a new aquatic center.”
This was apparent when during the first meeting in October 2018, the board voted 9-0 to pass the property bond in front of a packed commission meeting.
By the end of the month, a petition was submitted by opponents to put the aquatic center to a vote that would occur Dec. 11, 2018.
Svatos said he saw the referral as a positive for the city.
“It gave the citizens of Yankton a chance to voice what they wanted to have done,” he said.
In spite of the reputation the city and county had acquired to that time when it came to referrals and opt-outs, he said he wasn’t worried for a moment.
“It felt a little bit different because we had so many stakeholders involved,” he said. “If you go into a project like that and feel like you’re defeated before you even start, it’s tough to gain momentum, so we approached it with an open mind. We valued all sides and all opinions. The Dive In Yankton group never took the negative road. It was always positive.”
But not everyone felt at ease with a vote being scheduled.
With an opposition seemingly formulating, Mike Huether said he was growing concerned.
“There’s a number of projects that Cindy, Kylie and I have been involved with over the years,” he said. “There are times in a campaign like that where you’re going, ‘Boy, it’s just struggling to get up the hill,’ and you kind of lose some of that momentum you’re hoping you have. We saw that a little bit with Yankton. I’m a heavy reader of the P&D and I started to sense some of the naysayers, the critics, the anti-change and anti-invest sentiment and started to see some of that happen again in Yankton, and I’ve seen what that’s done in the past.”
Huether said a dinnertime conversation would lead to one of the campaign’s turning points.
“After a long discussion about Yankton and the pool, I looked at Kylie and I looked at Cindy and I said, ‘What would you guys think if we proposed to make a substantial gift in hopes it would improve the momentum and ultimately get it done?’” he said. “That night, we all agreed.”
And so it was, in November, the Mike, Cindy Huether and Kylie Huether Family Foundation pledged $1 million towards the facility, with Mike and Cindy coming to the city to personally advocate for the new aquatic center on multiple occasions.
The donation would push Dive In Yankton past the $2 million mark.
SUCCESS
With all the buildup, time and effort expended, the city went to the polls on Dec. 11.
And despite the tension, there was also a festive mood among proponents of the project as the votes began to roll in.
“As the votes came in and we saw what was happening, the momentum and the excitement was tough to contain,” Svatos said. “We felt really confident we were going to get this pushed through.”
That momentum and excitement would have to last quite a while on election night, though. Most municipal elections in Yankton tend to see votes tallied by 9 p.m. But a successful push to get voters to vote early netted more than 1,700 absentee ballots, all of which had to be cross referenced with the voter registry — a process that began with a limited election staff late that afternoon.
A final unofficial vote tally finally came just after midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 — 2,481 in favor (66.21%) and 1,266 opposed (33.79%). Turnout for the election was 43%.
“It was just a large enough project that the light at the end of the tunnel was super-bright when those votes started coming in,” Svatos said. “Once the results were tallied and finalized, we knew all of the hard work and dedication that the group had put in was going to pay off.”
Cindy Huether said she was overjoyed when she heard the news.
“We were happy for the community of Yankton and happy for the kids that now have a good pool that they can enjoy in the summer time,” she said. “It gives Yankton another good addition to the city.”
Johnson said “it was a dizzying night. I got to spend it with supporters — Dive-In Yankton, city staff and city commissioners. It was a feeling of relief as well as pride — pride in the hard work of everyone who supported the project and the positive way in which they carried themselves throughout the campaign.”
With the next couple of years would come a state-of-the art facility design, anxieties about potential costs, relief, a global pandemic, construction woes and the beginning of a new legacy for Yankton.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
