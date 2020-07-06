PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Letters of Intent are now being accepted for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program.
TA is a grant program that uses a set-aside of the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) for specific activities that enhance the intermodal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options.
TA encompasses a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to stormwater and habitat connectivity.
Approximately $2.1 million is available annually through this competitive project selection. The Transportation Alternatives program is administered by the Office of Project Development. Each grant will be for a maximum of $400,000, although the SDDOT may approve a larger amount for phased projects. The minimum grant amount for infrastructure projects is $50,000. There is no set minimum grant amount for non‐infrastructure projects. There is an 18.05 percent local match requirement for each project.
A full description of is available online:
The submittal of a Letter of Intent form, found on the webpage, is a mandatory requirement in order to be eligible to submit a full application for funding. The Letter of Intent form submittal deadline is July 15, 2020. This will be the only call for Letters of Intent for the 2021 Fiscal Year.
Requests for additional information, site visits and/or meetings on potential projects should be directed to Logan Gran by phone at 605‐773‐4912 or by email at logan.gran@state.sd.us.
Following the receipt of the Letters of Intent, on‐site meetings with project sponsors will be scheduled prior to Aug. 16, 2020. The deadline for full applications is Oct. 1, 2020.
