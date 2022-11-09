New Faces Emerge In Local Races

Yankton County is going to have some brand-new representation at the county and state levels, although two recounts are technically possible.
YANKTON COUNTY COMMISSION
The Yankton County Commission is set to see two newcomers.
With votes unofficially tallied, incumbent Dan Klimisch held a commanding lead with 5,174 (25%) votes, followed by Ryan Heine with 4,383 votes (22%) and John Marquardt with 3,891 (19%) votes.
The top three vote getters will serve a four-year term on the County Commission.
Out of the top three were incumbent Commissioner Cheri Loest with 3,780 (19%) votes and Matt Evans with 3,155 (15%) votes.
Marquardt told the Press & Dakotan that he feels the best candidate prevailed for third place.
“It was a very close battle between Cheri and myself,” he said. “It’s going to be an exciting time for Yankton County in the future.”
He said he aims to make good on his promise to find more avenues of revenue generation for the county.
Heine told the Press & Dakotan the real work begins now.
“(The election) was kind of the easy part,” he said. “I think the hard part is coming — really living up to everything that’s expected of me, making sure the commission is run according to truth, facts and law and keeping us out of scandals. Also, trying to navigate the county forward through some interesting financial times coming up here.”
He said he would like to improve meeting accessibility, especially with regard to technology.
Klimisch could not be reached for comment at press time.
With only 111 votes separating Marquardt and Loest, the County Commission race is among those listed by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website as being a “possible recount.”
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem told the Press & Dakotan that a recount isn’t an automatic action.
“Whichever candidate wants a recount, they have to file a petition with the Secretary of State (within) three days after the state canvass,” she said.
She said the state will canvass votes on Nov. 15.
However, it is looking unlikely a recount will be sought for the county race.
“At this time, I don’t plan to ask for a recount,” Loest told the Press & Dakotan. “I would like to thank all the county employees for their assistance and patience these last four years. They are good folks, and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside them. I also extend heartfelt thanks to my family for their unwavering support in all that I do.”
The Yankton County Commission will canvass election results during a special meeting today (Thursday) at 10 a.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. The public is free to attend.
DISTRICT 18
Incumbents Sen. Jean Hunhoff and Rep. Mike Stevens each won another term Tuesday, while challenger Julie Auch surged past Rep. Ryan Cwach, snatching up the other District 18 legislative seat.
Auch came in second behind Stevens with 29% of the vote (4,663 votes), followed closely by Cwach with 28% of the vote (4,508 votes). Cwach was slightly ahead of Auch for most of the evening, only trailing her closely in the final stretch. The state website notes a possible recount in this race.
Auch expressed thanks and gratitude to supporters.
“The support and prayers and kindness and encouragement has been overwhelming, and from the very beginning, when I started on this journey, it has not stopped,” Auch told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday. “The number of volunteers and time and effort that went into the ‘Julie Auch for House’ campaign has been overwhelmingly huge, an overwhelmingly huge undertaking, and it’s paid off.”
An important issue that has sparked Auch’s concern is that of private property ownership, particularly as regards a CO2 pipeline proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, an entity that reportedly represents foreign entities and countries.
“A concern of mine is, of course, agriculture in this state and maintaining private-property ownership and paying attention to eminent domains from foreign countries and private entities in the state of South Dakota,” she said.
Representatives for the project have reportedly said they would not rule out eminent domain to get the project done, which Auch opposes.
Unofficial results in District 18’s legislative races show Hunhoff with 65% of the vote (5,747 votes) over challenger Fredrick Bender’s 35% (3,091 votes).
“I’m very humbled that the people are going to send me back to Pierre,” Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m taking that as a message that I am working for the people of this district and that they believe the values that I have for service to them are good.”
There are going to be a lot of important issues to consider in the upcoming legislative session, she said.
The $200 million sitting in a fund for housing infrastructure will certainly be a topic of discussion and will likely be resolved in a new, adjusted bill, Hunhoff said.
“Also, there are members of the House and Gov. Kristi Noem, who would like to see the sales tax removed from food,” she said. “As I said in previous (comments) when the question has come up, we’ve got to see the whole financial picture for the state.”
Specifically, Noem’s proposed budget, sales tax growth and inflation will impact that picture, Hunhoff said.
With Medicaid expansion approved, legislators will have to examine how that change will be implemented, she said.
“I think it’s going to be busy, and we certainly need to listen to the constituents here in our district, what their ideas are — always working together,” Hunhoff said.
In the race for state representatives, Stevens came out on top with 32% of the vote.
“I am very honored to have been elected to this position,” Stevens told the Press & Dakotan. “It really was a tough race. It’s going to be a very tough session, as well. We’ll have lots of issues to deal with looking forward to representing the citizens of District 18.”
Regarding the ballot issues passed, legislators will be looking at different options as far as how to spend funds, he said.
“We have a constitutional mandate to balance the budget, and I don’t have any doubts that we’ll do that again,” Stevens said. “There’ll be lots of opportunities for District 18 citizens to provide input, and I look forward to receiving that information and input and being able to represent them this coming session.”
As of press time, Cwach had not returned requests for comment from the Press & Dakotan.
