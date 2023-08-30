All Systems Go For Annual Labor Day Celebration
The 123rd annual Wagner Labor Day Celebration will include a parade on Monday morning. The festival will include four days of activities for the entire family.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

WAGNER — For Wagner residents, the upcoming Labor Day celebration is a matter of “1-2-3” — as in, 123 years of drawing thousands of visitors from across the region.

Wagner residents will again roll out the red carpet Friday through Monday. The holiday weekend features a wide range of activities, including Monday’s parade that draws an estimated 10,000 spectators along the route.

