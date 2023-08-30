All Systems Go For Annual Labor Day Celebration

WAGNER — For Wagner residents, the upcoming Labor Day celebration is a matter of “1-2-3” — as in, 123 years of drawing thousands of visitors from across the region.
Wagner residents will again roll out the red carpet Friday through Monday. The holiday weekend features a wide range of activities, including Monday’s parade that draws an estimated 10,000 spectators along the route.
Andrew Soukup, a member of the Wagner Labor Day committee, said the Charles Mix County community of 1,500 residents swells by around 10 times its normal size during the celebration.
“It’s difficult to estimate the attendance of Labor Day, and especially so with the parade. The town’s population certainly balloons over the weekend,” he said.
“The most reliable figure is the attendance for the midway, and that number is reliably above 15,000 for the weekend. While that includes a large chunk of the folks who visit Wagner over the weekend, it is not all encompassing. The actual figure is likely higher varying from year to year.”
The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s that could possibly break 100 degrees. All events will take place as scheduled, with the committee working to provide outdoor fans, shade and water.
For Wagner residents, the weekend means more than activities, Soukup said.
“Wagner Labor Day is a 123-year-old tradition the community takes great pride in,” he said. “For those in our community, Labor Day and Wagner are synonymous. Families and classes hold reunions around our celebration, old friends make the trip back from far afield and formative memories are made every year.”
The celebration owes its success to previous generations who laid the foundation for the modern-day event, Soukup said.
“Personally, my family has been in the Wagner area as long as Wagner Labor Day, and I take a tremendous amount of pride in continuing the tradition,” he said. “I feel a great sense of community and connectedness over Wagner during Labor Day, as I know many others do.”
BUSY SCHEDULE
The activities start Friday night with the kickoff party at the Armory, Soukup said. The games and karaoke with CBoy Entertainment start at 7 p.m., with the announcement of the Labor Day Queen at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule features the road race, kiddie parade, poker run, carnival midway, kids pedal pull and DockDogs. The evening entertainment includes a concert at the Armory and rodeo action at the rodeo grounds.
The Saturday night concert at the air-conditioned Armory features national artists Savanna Chestnut & The Field Hands along with special guests The Kaul Boys, Soukup said. The show runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“Savanna was a contestant on Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ and is a talented country artist,” Soukup said. “The Kaul Boys are local favorites from the Tyndall area who always put on a great performance.”
Sunday’s schedule includes the kids’ fishing tournament, festival in the park, DockDogs, carnival midway, veteran’s ride, Figure 8 race, Historical Society display and bean bag tournament. Other events are the rib cookoff and the “show and shine” car show and cruise.
“Family Feud,” which starts at 7 p.m., will offer Wagner’s version of the popular game show featuring eight local families, Soukup said.
On Sunday and Monday, the Festival in the Park returns for another run, Soukup said.
“Local vendors from across the area stop in Wagner to sell food, craft items and so much more,” he said. “With a fun, laid-back atmosphere, the Festival in the Park is often a favorite of (many) in the community.”
The celebration concludes Monday with the festival in the park, the parade, carnival midway and historical society display.
HONORING A LEADER
Sharon Haar was selected parade marshal for her many contributions to Wagner, Soukup said.
“Sharon is an amazing woman who has done a lot for our community, to put it simply,” he said. “She was born and raised in the Wagner area and, along with her late husband Harris, were pillars of the community. From helping at the Haar Implement to serving as mayor for many years, Sharon has given generously of her time and talents.”
Haar’s roots run deep in Wagner, and her leadership has inspired many others, Soukup said.
“Sharon is well versed in the history of our community, and she takes great pride in being from Wagner. Throughout her life, she has set a great example for women and each citizen in our community,” he said.
“Personally, one of my favorite parts of being on the committee is being able to recognize those who have done so much for Wagner. It isn’t easy to volunteer one’s time to different organizations. Oftentimes, there is no reward, so this honor is a small way to acknowledge and say ‘thank you’ to Sharon for her service.”
“TICKET TO ANYWHERE”
The Labor Day celebration will again offer a carnival midway the DC Lynch Shows on Main Street throughout the celebration. Other events are the rodeo Saturday and Sunday and the Figure 8 races Sunday.
“The Wagner Saddle Club does a great job every year, and it wouldn’t be Labor Day without the rodeo,” Soukup said. “The Wagner Fire Department puts on our Figure 8 race every year, and it reliably draws fans of all ages.”
This year’s theme, “Ticket to Anywhere,” came from community suggestions with the committee making the final selection, Soukup said. The parade marshal selection uses the same process.
“The ‘Ticket to Anywhere’ theme was selected because we believed it would allow those creating floats a great deal of leeway for their creative talent to show,” he said. “The theme isn’t inherently specific to the parade and is also the theme for our Kiddie Parade and influences events throughout the weekend.”
This year’s celebration will include favorites such as the Veterans Ride, Soukup said. Veterans are encouraged to bring their bikes to the American Legion Post for a ride through the countryside.
“(They) take in the beauty of the Missouri River and enjoy the camaraderie that comes with the open road,” he said.
Another event, DockDogs, returns for a second year, Soukup said. Trained dogs compete in a series of events by jumping into a large pool of water.
“With events like Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve, it’s incredibly enjoyable to watch the athleticism on display by these animals, and children get a real kick out of watching the dogs compete,” he said.
Besides the nine-member committee, numerous organizations or individuals oversee different events and handle all the details, Soukup said.
“The old adage, ‘It takes a village,’ is very true of Wagner Labor Day and is another reason the community takes such pride in it,” he said.
The Labor Day committee seeks to provide a family-friendly event, with events for all ages, Soukup said. The joy and excitement on children’s faces keep the committee and community motivated to carry on the tradition, he added.
“Our parents, grandparents and previous generations worked hard to make Labor Day special for us as kids,” he said. “Now, it is our turn to do the same for subsequent generations. When they grow up, they’ll do the same, and that’s really what Wagner Labor Day is about.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page "Wagner Labor Day" or the website www.wagnerlaborday.wixsite.com.
