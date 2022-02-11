RAPID CITY — Registration is now open for the 2022 South Dakota Wildland Fire Academy, which is March 24-27 in Ft. Pierre and is hosted by the State Wildland Fire Division with assistance from its federal partners.
“As our fire seasons get longer and more intense, we’re taxing our firefighting forces and need more assistance to spread the workload,” said State Training Officer Tamara Dierks. “We offer these trainings each year to support local and national wildland firefighting efforts. Interagency cooperation is key to wildland fire response, and when we train together, it is a lot easier to work together.”
For a list of classes and details to register, visit https://wildlandfire.sd.gov/ and look under Quick Links.
Students attending the National Wildfire Coordinating Group courses must have their Incident Command System (ICS) classes up to date to receive certification. Minimum ICS courses include IS-100, Introduction to the Incident Command System and IS-700, An Introduction to the National Incident Management. Additional prerequisite qualifications or courses may be required dependent upon training level.
For more information, contact Tamara Dierks, South Dakota Wildland Fire, at 605-393-4229 or email Tamara.Dierks@state.sd.us.
