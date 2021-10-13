South Dakota recorded 1,088 new COVID-19 cases — including 33 new infections in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Wednesday’s numbers likely reflected a lag in statistical reporting due to the Native American Day holiday Monday.
Yankton County’s 33 new cases marked the second time this month the county has reported more than 30 new positive tests in a single daily report. The county also recorded 31 new recoveries, and the number of active cases rose to 147. There were also two new hospitalizations posted. According to the DOH online portal, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital had 11 COVID-19 cases, all of whom were in intensive care, with one on a ventilator. Meanwhile, the portal showed the South Dakota Human Services Center with no current COVID-19 patients. Also, there were no active cases reported at either the Yankton Community Work Center or the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Also locally, Union County recorded 18 new infections, the second straight day the county has seen a double-digit increase in cases, while Clay County saw 16 new cases, its biggest one-day rise since Sept. 9.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +6; Douglas County, +4; and Turner County, +4.
Statewide, the 1,088 new cases represented the biggest one-day increase since Sept. 8.
However, active cases in South Dakota dropped 4.8% to 6,089, the lowest level since Sept. 3. Active hospitalizations rose by five to 207; there were 57 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, new hospitalizations were also posted for Charles Mix (+1) and Clay (+1) counties.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,177.
The University of South Dakota online portal Wednesday reported 12 active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Tuesday. There were 20 people in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.