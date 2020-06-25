MMC Donates Mattresses To Pine Ridge Nonprofit

Benedictine relationships are working to build beds for children on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation.
Yankton’s Mount Marty College (MMC) donated 150 mattresses to Re-Member, a volunteer-based organization that seeks to immerse its volunteers in Oglala Lakota culture and improve the quality of life on the reservation.
“Re-Member was co-founded in 1997 by a businessman and a preacher,” Cory True, executive Director of Re-Member, told the Press & Dakotan. “‘Re-member’ literally means ‘to put back that which is broken.’”
The group’s main projects include installing protective trailer skirting, and constructing wheelchair ramps, steps and decking, along with some maintenance and repairs.
One of the oldest Re-Member projects is Building Bunk Beds for Children.
MMC President Marc Long volunteered for Re-Member with his son in 2016 and thought of True and the bunk bed project when the college decided to replace some of the mattresses in its residence halls.
“We spent a week at Pine Ridge working on their projects at Re-Member,” Long said. “It was life-changing event for (my son and me).”
Long knew of True through his background in Benedictine education. True worked for many years at his alma mater, Saint Anselm College, a Benedictine liberal arts college in New Hampshire. He discovered Re-Member as a student participant in a service trip.
“When Cory became the executive director of Re-Member, I knew of his Benedictine education background,” Long said. “It was a perfect tie to Mount Marty and that’s how this institution made the contact with Re-Member.”
MMC has been replacing used mattresses with new ones for the last couple of years, long said.
“I knew that Re-Member needs old mattresses,” Long said. “I connected our Student Affairs Office with them and said, ‘You know, if you want them, here they are.’ They said, ‘We absolutely do want them’ and so they came in and got a first round.”
Thursday’s trip was the second time Re-Member picked up gently used mattresses from MMC. Last year, the group hauled away 150 mattresses for their bunk bed program.
“We build (the bunks) in a workshop and then deliver them to homes,” True said. “Over the years, we’ve collected mattresses from all over the Upper Midwest and the Rockies. Bill Bass, (who has been with Re-Member since 2011) has traveled to Wisconsin to get mattresses; we go down to Colorado Springs, but it’s great to stay in the state. This was only a 350 mile drive — nothing!”
The donation is a win-win for both Re-Member — which is on a constant look-out for mattresses — and Mount Marty, which won’t have to deal with the expense of getting rid of the mattresses, he said.
“Those mattresses will go back out into the community,” True said. “We’re always looking for twin-size mattresses because that’s what we (use). We have a scheme that wastes no material. Every piece of plywood two-by-four that we use perfectly formulates into a bunk bed or a single bed.”
Over the course of a normal year, the group furnishes more than 400 mattresses to families on the reservation.
Though both Long and True volunteered with Re-Member at different times, their connection was through Benedictine educational institutions.
“That’s part of the cool connection with Mount Marty,” he said. “Saint Anselm’s is a Benedictine college just like Mounty Marty. Being able to partner with Mount Marty — a sister Benedictine school — is great.”
For more information visit www.re-member.org or call 308-360-1854.
