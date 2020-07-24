According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website, the Yankton area registered 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising active virus cases in the immediate region to approximately 150.
Turner County reported five new positive tests for the novel coronavirus, while Union County saw three and Clay County one. Also, Yankton, Charles Mix and Knox County each saw one new case.
To date, new cases/recoveries/active cases in those counties is as follows:
• Charles Mix: 1/60/39
• Clay: 2/91/12
• Turner: 5/25/14
• Union: 3/149/20
• Yankton: 1/83/11
Douglas County currently has five active cases and Hutchinson County has two.
Statewide, South Dakota saw 57 new positive cases (-9) on Friday. There are currently 45 individuals hospitalized (-5) for the virus, 7,261 recoveries (+47) and 1 death, giving South Dakota 817 active cases(-+9). Deaths from COVID stand at 122 since the pandemic began.
In Nebraska, the state reported one new death (316) and 332 (-+36) new positive cases for a total of 23,818 COVID-19 infections in the state. Nearby Knox County registered one new case as of late Thursday, and currently has 27 active cases. Cedar County has 20 active cases.
