At its Monday meeting, the Yankton City Commission will hear an update on the Paradigm Technologies project on 31st Street near the Mead District.
The commission will also consider an amendment to the airport improvement grant agreement, a Mead Project change order, acceptance of the List Development water main improvements and continuation of the Summit Activities Center task force.
Other business includes the mayor’s appointment of commissioners and citizens to advisory boards and commissions, including the Meridian Bridge centennial celebration.
In addition, Lauren Hanson will present a report on behalf of United Way of Greater Yankton.
Also, the commission will establish public hearings for the sale of alcoholic beverages and will consider a transient merchant license for the Yankton County Leaders Association.
The Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) budget work session begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m., both in the City Commission chambers at RTEC. The commissioners could reconvene for CIP discussion after the regular meeting or decide to continue for a second night.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting or follow it on livestream.
