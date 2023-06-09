At its Monday meeting, the Yankton City Commission will hear an update on the Paradigm Technologies project on 31st Street near the Mead District.

The commission will also consider an amendment to the airport improvement grant agreement, a Mead Project change order, acceptance of the List Development water main improvements and continuation of the Summit Activities Center task force.

