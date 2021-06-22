UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb.— More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of area honorees with their year in school during the spring semester, college(s) and major(s). Some students chose not to have their hometowns listed. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States.
• Crofton: Kris Koch, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science.
• Fordyce: Jackson Kendall Eickhoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering.
• Fordyce: Brianna Hopping, sophomore, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, political science, and advertising and public relations.
• Fordyce: Chase Matthew Lammers, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Hartington: Jayda Ann Bernecker, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Hartington: Maizie Saffron Christensen, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.
• Hartington: Sydney Christensen, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
• Hartington: Hunter Gavin Heimes, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Hartington: Easton Ray Joachimsen, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering.
• Hartington: Jessi Kleinschmit, junior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, landscape architecture.
• Hartington: Justin James Lange, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.
• Hartington: Willa Scoville, junior, Dean’s Lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design.
• Laurel: Trey Erwin, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies.
• Laurel: Jasmine Galvin, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Laurel: Brian Lee Potts, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and economics.
• Randolph: Abreanna Kaylynn Greiner, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.
• Verdigre: Madisen Rae Randa, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.
• Wausa: Taylor Dwain Kumm, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
• Avon: Cassandra Voigt, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science.
• Dakota Dunes: Baylie Anne Bass, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design.
• Dakota Dunes: Elizabeth Morgan Clay, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education.
• Dakota Dunes: Samantha Elizabeth Drury, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
• Dakota Dunes: Taylor Cristine Hauger, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing and management.
• Dakota Dunes: Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12).
• Dakota Dunes: Eric Paul Johnson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, economics.
• Dakota Dunes: Luke Patrick Douglas Johnson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing.
• Dakota Dunes: Ryan Christopher Owens, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.
• Jefferson: Marie Andrea Bernard, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.
• Jefferson: Cade Joseph Zeller, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• North Sioux City: Zachary Richard Masters, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Vermillion: Brady Martinez, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology.
• Yankton: Caitlyn Bargstadt, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
• Yankton: Liliana Bozena Dannenbring, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing.
• Yankton: Hailey Elizabeth Gokie, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
• Yankton: Brianna Lynne Kleinschmit, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.
• Yankton: Emerson Lynn McClure, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations.
• Yankton: Abbie Rehurek, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
For the full Deans’ List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-spring21.
MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY
Mount Marty University (MMU) is pleased to announce the spring 2021 Dean’s List honorees. The MMU Dean’s List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.
The spring 2021 Dean’s List honorees include the following students from MMU’s Yankton campus:
Awais Abid, Birmingham; Mikaela Ahrendt, Sioux Falls; Sean Allen, Salisbury Mills NY; Kenji Aparicio, Naples FL; Alexis Arens, Crofton NE; Joshua Arlt, Lennox; Karlee Arnold, Parker CO; Tashlynne Badger, Brandon; Andrea Bargstadt, Winside NE; Elizabeth Bauer, Spalding NE; Brook Bauman-Staab, Canby MN; Jared Bell, Beaverton OR; Lukas Blankman, Omaha NE; Dylan Boucher, Meridian ID; Lindsey Bouffard, Concord NH; Chantel Brende, Baltic; Molly Brinkman, Jackson MN; Emma Brown, Antigo WI; Louis Budmayr, Belle Fourche; Claire Buhr, Harrison NE; Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Boulder Creek CA; Madelyn Burns, Sioux Falls; Noah Cagle, Grand Rapids MN; Justin Cap, Yankton; Sarah Castaneda, Bloomfield NE; Santiago Castillo, Brownsville TX; Gabriele Cavallari, Budoia; Salvador Chavez, Monterey Park CA; Clayton Chipchase, Yuba City CA; Sarah Chmelar, Vermillion; Katelyn Chytka, Elk Point; Federico Ciandri, Carrara; McKenna Cooley, Henderson NV; Betsy Crumly, Page NE; Mariah Dather, Bloomfield NE; Calli Davis, Elk Point; Ally DeLange, Monument CO; Brynn Dilly, Neligh NE; Madison Dilly, Neligh NE; Emily Dorn, Dell Rapids; Taylor Doubler, Lamberton MN; Juan Duarte, Bogotá; Tynan Duin, Omaha NE; Bryant Dvora, Council Bluffs IA; Elita Eastman, Springfield; Brooklyn Eisenhauer, Bloomfield NE; Allison Ekroth, Dallas SD; Brandon Ellenwood, Norfolk NE; Josslyn Erickson, Howard; Noah Estrem, Long Beach CA
Jackson Faber, Brandon; Quinn Fargo, Gayville; Stephanie Faulhaber, Wessington Springs; Milan Filipovich, Novi Sad; Jaycee Fischer, Wakonda; Zoey Fisk, Wentzville MO; Rachel Flynn, West Lakeland MN; Kelsey Folchert, North Platte NE; Kendra Frick, Yankton; Josie Fuhrmann, Freeman; Emiliana Garza, Corpus Christi TX; Sotirios Gkosdis, Megara; Haley Gonsor, Aberdeen; Gabrielle Goodrich, Fordyce NE; Adam Goodwillie, White Salmon WA; Kassondra Gooley, Hartford; Saba Gvedashvili, Rustavi; Harlie Hacecky, Yankton; Melissa Hagedorn, West Point NE; Sara Hakeman, Lake Norden; Brooklynn Hakl, Yankton; Dillon Harshman, Fort Morgan CO; Courtney Heath, Sisseton; Lexi Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Madison Howard, Sioux Falls; Alexandra Hughes, La Vista NE; Arion Huntley, Yankton; Charles Illg, Sioux Falls; Kayla Jacobson, Rapid City; Oakley Jandreau, Highmore; Allison Jones, Brandon; Cirby Jordan, Denton TX; Jake Keller, Union MI; Emma Kerns, Omaha NE; Rose Kinyon, Rapid City; Avery Kirkey, Harrisburg; Brady Klassen, Winnipeg; Turner Knight, American Fork UT; Sarah Konrad, Yankton; Alex Lagrutta, Exeter CA; Dominik Lang, Gerstetten; Molly Lange, Sioux Falls; Tanna Lehfeldt, Brandon; Tyler Linch, Gresham OR; Jadrien Long, Beatrice NE; Joseph Lund, Sioux Falls; Nicholas Macchio, Marshall MN; Andrea Maggioni, Arese FC; Millo Mamud, Sioux Falls; Elsie Marquardt, Yankton; Claire Martinson, Marshall MN; Grant Martinson, Marshall MN; Rachel McCormick, Rapid City; Karlee McKinney, Tea; Kaylee Meeske, Champion NE; Eve Millar, Redfield; Amber Miller, Tilden NE; Ivy Mines, Yankton; Lucia Misoji, Yankton; Leighton Mlady, Atkinson NE; Jesse Muilenburg, Mount Vernon;
Giang Nguyen, Yankton; Mitchell Noem, Lake Norden; Tara Oren, Sioux Falls; Callie Otkin, Verdi MN; Justin Paddack, Colorado Springs CO; Abigail Page, O’Neill NE; Rachel Pavelka, Verdigre NE; Andrew Peitz, Yankton; Luca Pereira de Mello, Roma; Justin Pioske, Chisholm MN; Morgan Polak, Sioux Falls; Cobe Porter, Wisner NE; Torrye Provencher, Chula Vista CA; Paige Raker, Tyndall; Natalie Reeves, Creston NE; Hanna Reischl, Fairmont MN; Emily Ricke, East Dubuque IL; Gracie Rippen, North Platte NE; Daniel Roche, Norfolk NE; Daniel Rockwell, Yankton; Makenzi Rockwell, Aberdeen WA; Joshua Roemen, Dell Rapids; Christopher Rofe, Sydney; Kaylee Rogers, Mckinney TX; Luke Ronsiek, Brandon; Luis Ruiz, Yankton; Alexandra Ruth, Norfolk NE; Gabrielle Ruth, Norfolk NE; Alice Schleich, Yankton; Mason Schleis, Shelby NE; Gavin Schultz, Norfolk NE; Brooke Skutnik, Omaha NE; Grace Smith, Whitewood; Kade Stearns, Sioux Falls; Hannah Steffen, Crofton NE; Laura Stehlik, Nebraska City NE; Claire Steinhauser, Ainsworth NE; Alissa Stephens, Rapid City; Joseph Stibral, Yankton; Morgan Stohlmann, La Vista NE; Peyton Stolle, Tea; Josie Stucky, Lennox; Braden Swan, Moriah NY; Adley Swanson, Billings MT; Lake Terveer, Brandon; Abigail Thomas, Loretto MN; Kiah Trainor, Rapid City; William Turner, Ames IA; Madison Van Wyhe, Baltic; Madelyn VerMulm, Sioux Falls; Liam Vidas, Rapid City; Aldo Villafuerte, Hillsboro MO; Tuenedi Villicana, South Sioux City NE; Chase Vleck, Hartington NE; Jeronimo Wagner, Jackson MS; Jessica Warnke, Omaha NE; Elizabeth Watchorn, Ponca NE; Jet Weber, Elkhorn WI; Courtney Wenande, Yankton; Carlie Wetzel, Sioux Falls; Seth Wiebelhaus, Fordyce NE; Rebecca Wilkins, Swindon; Braden Wills, Brandon; Christopher Wixon, Centerville; Bret Woelber, Yankton; Katlyn Wolfram, Chisholm MN; Faith Yeargan, Hermosa
COLLIN ZAHRBOCK
Dr. Bart Johnson, Provost at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, Minn., has named 209 students to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. Students qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.
The following area Yankton students were placed on the spring semester dean’s list:
• Collin Zahrbock (3.5-3.99 G.P.A.)
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan recently conferred 179 degrees to graduating students – 147 bachelor’s degrees, 31 master’s degrees and one master’s certificate
Graduates from this area included:
• Angela Meyerink, Geddes, Master of Arts in Education
• Jackson Diede, Menno, Master of Athletic Training
• Sarah Beeler, Beresford, Bachelor of Science, Nursing LPN-BS
• Rory O’Malley, Centerville, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Lacey Wipf**, Freeman, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Haley Langerock***, Parker, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education
• Nate Hohn**, Parkston, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
• Sierra Mesman**, Springfield, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
• Jennifer Schmidt***, Tyndall, Bachelor of Science, Biology
• Katie Schaeffer, Yankton, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
*** — Summa Cum Laude
** — Magna Cum Laude
* — Cum Laude
BROOKE ANDERSON
FARGO, N.D. — Brooke Anderson, daughter of Beth and Jason Anderson, Yankton, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Anderson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in English. In high school, she was active in National Honor Society, symphonic band, acappella choir, marching corps and spring musical.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
For more information visit news.ua.edu.
• Rachel Brady of Vermillion was named to the Deans List.
• Anneliese Taggart of Vermillion was named to the Deans List.
LAUREN EIDSNESS
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Lauren Eidsness, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 372 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 234 Collegiate Scholars, 78 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Eidsness is a junior majoring in business administration/management and marketing. She is the daughter of Will and Hilary Eidsness of Yankton.
ALEXANDRA FOXHOVEN
Alexandra Foxhoven, a 2nd year student at St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa, made the President’s List for the Spring semester 2021. Foxhoven did so by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above and satisfactory clinical attainment for that session.
Foxhoven is pursuing an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health. She is a graduate of Yankton High School. Foxhoven’s parents are Thomas Foxhoven and Sheila Henningfeld of Sioux City, Iowa, and Brandy Salts of Yankton.
ERIK FUERNISS
SEWARD, Neb. — Erik Fuerniss, a senior from Delmont, was one of 239 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska’s honors list for the Spring 2021 semester.
The top 25% of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
