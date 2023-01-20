DOT Prepares To Finish Work On Highway 46

IRENE — With initial work completed, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) officials are gearing up for this spring’s remaining work on S.D. Highway 46 in northern Yankton County.
The project, which began last year, covers two construction seasons. It involves the full reconstruction of a 12-mile-long segment that begins at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46 north of Yankton. The project ends at the west edge of the city of Irene.
Work on this project will consist of full roadway grading, structure replacement, culvert replacement, interim surfacing, intersection lighting at US81/SD46 and new permanent signing, the SDDOT said in a news release.
The project timeline carries a Nov. 17, 2023, completion date.
Construction began last July, at which time the affected section of highway was closed to through traffic. When construction closed for the season, Highway 46 was re-opened to traffic last December.
Greg Rothschadl, the DOT Yankton area engineer, noted the completed work so far.
“Mostly this year, two new box culverts were built to replace old ones, both in the west four miles of the project,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “The majority of the project will be built (later this) year, including the remaining four box culverts.”
A temporary asphalt surface has been placed over the newly constructed box culverts for the winter. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed while traveling over these sites. Bump signs with 45 mile per hour (mph) speed plaques and bump markers have been placed at the ends of the temporary asphalt to alert motorists of the differing conditions.
Construction is anticipated to resume April 1, 2023, depending on the weather. At that time, Highway 46 will again be closed and traffic will be directed to the signed detour route.
Access to residents and landowners adjacent to the project will be maintained, but travelers are encouraged to use the signed detour route around the project. The detour route around the project includes S.D. Highway 19 to U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 81.
The Highway 46 project goes through the Irene-Wakonda school district.
However, Superintendent Dave Hutchison said his district didn’t suffer any major issues with bus routes during construction.
“With only a small section of Highway 46 closed through November, we were able to stay with our regular bus routes,” he said. “(For) a morning shuttle for the western part of the I-W District, (we) did eliminate the stop at Highway 81 and Highway 46 (intersection) as it was moved two miles north to the Midway corner.”
For now, the shuttle stop has returned, Hutchison said.
The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster.
