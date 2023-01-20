DOT Prepares To Finish Work On Highway 46

A construction crew is shown working on the installation of a box culvert on Highway 46 in northern Yankton County last year.

 Photo: South Dakota DOT

IRENE — With initial work completed, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) officials are gearing up for this spring’s remaining work on S.D. Highway 46 in northern Yankton County.

The project, which began last year, covers two construction seasons. It involves the full reconstruction of a 12-mile-long segment that begins at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46 north of Yankton. The project ends at the west edge of the city of Irene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.