The Yankton City Commission will hold a work session regarding development incentives and developmental processes at 6 p.m. Monday night prior to its regular meeting.
The topic has come up, in part, due to some concerns that have been expressed about the Paradigm project located at 31st and Broadway.
During the regular 7 p.m. meeting, the City Commission is scheduled to discuss collective bargaining issues, a sales tax reimbursement agreement, an expansion of allowable off-sale liquor licenses due to a population increase and a purchase offer for a parcel of land in the Airport Addition development, among other items.
The City Commission will meet in the City of Yankton Community meeting Room at the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (formerly RTEC), 1200 W. 21st Street. The meeting can also be watched live on the City of Yankton’s YouTube Live channel.
