Deeds Office Sees Another Big Year

The Yankton County Register of Deeds office has continued to look strong, even in the face of health and economic headwinds.
In 2022, the office recorded its second best revenue year and second best real estate year for the county.
Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan this has been a big few years for his office.
“These last three years have been the busiest in the history of our Register of Deeds office with over $1.1 million in fees collected since the start of 2020,” he said. “(Last year) was our second best year ever for office revenue with $344,326 in total fees collected. Breaking it down, we collected $161,786, or 47%, of our total from transfer fees; $94,538, or 27%, from real estate recording fees; $45,735, or 13%, from vital records fees; and $42,267, or 12%, from copy fees.”
He said real estate was one of the centerpieces of the year.
“Brisk real estate sales have been a big factor in our spike in office revenue in recent years,” he said. “We collect a $1 transfer fee for every $1,000 in real estate sold. Last year, $161.8 million in Yankton County real estate was sold. That was our second-highest year ever. The all-time record was set in 2021 with $176.3 million. Prior to 2021, our best year for county real estate sales was $119 million.”
However, Hunhoff warned that lightning may not strike a fourth time in a row in 2023.
“(The last two years) were easily our top two years in Yankton County history for the amount of real estate sold,” he said. “We may not see those levels in 2023. Our numbers from the first six weeks of this year indicate a possible slowdown in real estate sales. I hope that doesn’t happen, but we don’t have enough homes for sale locally, and higher interest rates won’t help either.”
As for 2022, Hunhoff said there were some surprises along the way.
“We filed 1,203 county liens last year, which was 305 more than the 898 we filed in 2021,” he said. “That’s a 34% increase. Most of these liens are for indigent medical care, jail inmate medical care and court-appointed attorneys.”
He also noted that not everything is approaching record levels.
“Because we issue birth certificates and death certificates, I ask the State Department of Health for our actual Yankton County birth and death totals each year so I can track and compare those trends,” he said. “There were only 239 county resident births in 2022, which is a 10-year low and 11% below our previous 10-year average of 268.”
This isn’t all that’s concerning Hunhoff.
“The Department of Health statistician will not have our resident deaths total from 2022 available until the end of this month, but that trend has been going in the wrong direction, too,” he said. “We averaged four county resident deaths per week from 2000-2014. That jumped 25% to five county resident deaths per week from 2015-2021.”
He said that he hopes 2023 sees a reversal in some of these trends.
“It would be nice to see our birth rate increase and our death rate decrease,” he said. “Perhaps a decline in COVID-19 cases will help that to happen.”
Other statistics recorded in Yankton County in 2022 include:
• Death Certificates — 1,120.
• Deeds — 969
• Mortgages — 790
• Marriage Certificates — 334
• Burial Permits — 165
• Marriage Licenses — 164
