County Commission OKs Controversial Cell Tower

A cell tower proposal that seemed dead in the water a month ago is going to happen after all.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Yankton County Commission voted 4-1 in favor of a conditional-use permit (CUP) for AT&T/Velocitel to construct a 199-foot cell tower off of 310th St. northwest of Yankton. The CUP includes a road haul agreement.
Commissioner Gary Swensen was the sole vote against the CUP.
The CUP had been before the Yankton County Planning Commission three separate times and was tabled twice to give AT&T a chance to address concerns about ingress and egress. When these concerns were not fully addressed, the Planning Commission voted 8-1 against recommending the CUP at the board’s October meeting.
Each of these meetings drew a number of people speaking against the proposed tower.
Thursday’s meeting of the County Commission was no different.
Lisa Huber, who lives in and develops Sundance Ridge lots near the tower site, was among the area residents near the proposed tower that spoke against it.
“My husband and I have sold multiple lots,” Huber said. “The lot owners have built beautiful homes actively contributing to the tax base of Yankton County. … We still have lots for sale that are currently in contract, but are holding on closure based on the decision on this tower.”
Former County Commissioner Todd Woods — who lives in the area near the tower’s future location— told the board that no tower location will please everybody.
“We’re seeing cellular service and data becoming more and more popular,” Woods said. “The word ‘location’ comes up quite a bit here. What is the perfect location? There is no such thing as a perfect location.”
Ryan Struck, speaking on behalf of Velocitel, told the commission that the county’s consultant on the matter recommended going forward with the project.
“The county consultant that was utilized to review the telecommunications CUP submittals recommended that the county approve the application based on the comprehensive application and materials that were submitted to meet all county zoning regulations within your ordinance,” he said.
A lawyer representing AT&T also reminded the commission that, with the federal permits obtained by the project, it is unable to use health or aesthetic concerns as a reason for denial of the project.
Swensen said there was a difference between the AT&T representatives favoring the project and most of the people speaking about it Thursday night.
“AT&T came in with their guns loaded here,” he said. “They don’t live here. They don’t have to live next to those towers. These people have come up there and said their piece that most of them don’t want it — find some other place to go.”
Commissioner Don Kettering said he’s heard a much different reception from local residents.
“I’ve had probably more calls in favor of putting the tower up than I have opposed to it,” he said. “The reason is because of poor cell coverage.”
After Kettering posed the first motion, the commissioners spent more than 40 minutes on the conditions (road agreements, maintenance agreements and the addition of trees to the site) it wanted to add to the CUP before a second motion was put forward and seconded.
In other business, the board:
• Canvassed the results of the general election;
• Approved a conditional-use permit for a storage shed;
• Scheduled the year-end meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m.;
• Swensen spoke during public comment on Veterans Day and awareness of veteran suicide;
• Former County Commissioner Bruce Jensen made an appearance before the board reiterating that he has filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office regarding alleged open meetings violations. Jensen was also on the agenda to discuss a zoning proposal that he has put before county officials in the past, but the subject was not broached during his time.
