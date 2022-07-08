PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will offer in-person and virtual public presentations for the Tentative 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Four presentations will be offered at locations across the state during the month of July. In addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT will also offer a virtual option for interested participants for each of the four public meetings.
“We are excited to invite members of the public to engage with our staff in whatever format works best for them; face-to-face or virtually,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “Our STIP meetings offer community members across the state the chance to actively participate in planning the future of our transportation system in South Dakota.”
The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota’s transportation system.
Find virtual meeting links and call-in information for each of the four STIP meetings on the SDDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.
The Mitchell Region meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way. The Mitchell Region generally includes Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, Yankton counties.
Each meeting is planned to be recorded and posted when available. For complete information about the tentative STIP, including maps and reports by region, view the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.
The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April, however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state’s transportation system, please direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.
