South Dakota reported 93 new positive COVID-19 test results Sunday, bringing the state’s number of known cases to 1,635.
The number of recovered cases in the state jumped to 646, a 17% increase from Saturday.
The total number hospitalized during the duration of the pandemic rose from 68 to 74.
The death toll remained at seven.
The number of negative cases processed by state and commercial labs rose to 10,427.
Nebraska’s number of known cases stood at 1,287, with a total of 28 deaths.
Meanwhile, known cases in Yankton County remained at 23, and the number of recovered cases was unchanged at 20. The number of negative tests reported in the county rose by 11 to 353.
Both Turner and Union counties reported one new positive test. Both counties have had six known cases to date.
Reports from other area South Dakota counties (positive tests/negative tests/recovered cases) included:
Bon Homme — 4 positive tests/86 negative tests/3 recovered
Charles Mix — 4/62/3
Clay — 5/100/4
Douglas — 0/21/0
Hutchinson — 2/69/2
Turner — 6/109/3
Union — 6/99/3
According to statistics posted on the website worldometers.info, South Dakota ranks 13th in the nation in terms of positive tests per 1 million population, while Iowa ranks 32nd, North Dakota 34th, Nebraska 39th and Minnesota 48th.
