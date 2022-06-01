PIERRE — The best and brightest from South Dakota’s Class of 2022 were recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career.
On Monday, May 9, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools as part of the 32nd Annual Academic Excellence Recognition event.
Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Noem.
“I am just so proud of you and all your academic accomplishments. I think it’s phenomenal the way you’ve applied yourself,” Noem shared with students during the event, adding the state is “committed to you and what you’d like to do in your future.”
“We want you to achieve the highest level of your dreams.”
ASBSD President Eric Stroeder added the hope is for these special students to share their talents with the people of South Dakota in the future.
“Many of us hope you will stay in South Dakota and become the next generation of leaders for our state,” Stroeder said.
“We need your talents and skills. We need your ideas and creativity. We need you to continue to push our great state forward.”
Area honorees include:
• Andes Central School District — Bradley Dangel
• Armour School District — Kase Brouwer
• Avon School District — Katie Gretschmann
• Beresford School District — Anna Atwood
• Bon Homme School District — Camille Sykora
• Centerville School District — Sophia Eide
• Dakota Valley School District — Keaten Wright
• Freeman School District — Lily Wipf
• Gayville-Volin School District — Brett Pirak
• Irene-Wakonda School District — Isabell Sees
• Marion School District — Dylan Johansen
• Marty Indian School — Nina Michiko Rouse
• Menno School District — Bridget Vaith
• Parker School District — Dawson Maska
• Parkston School District — Allison Ziebart
• Platte-Geddes School District — Grayson Hanson
• Scotland School District — Delanie Van Driel
• Tripp-Delmont School District — Raevin Castle
• Vermillion School District — Hari Kadarkarisamy
• Viborg-Hurley School District — Aydan Peterson
• Wagner Community School District — Camden Roth
• Yankton School District — Ellie Novak, Maggie Schaefer, Sara Strom
