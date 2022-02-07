ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson voters head to the polls today (Tuesday) to decide a $12 million bond issue for school construction and remodeling.
The consolidated district is located in Union County in the extreme southeast corner of South Dakota. The school currently enrolls nearly 700 students in grades K-12.
The school board referred the bond issue to the ballot as a referendum, according to Superintendent Derek Barrios. The bond issue requires a 60% majority of votes cast for passage.
“Our enrollment has increased over the past few years. We are also seeing growth in town and surrounding area as new houses and industries are growing,” he said. “If we wanted to add sections right now, we would be hard pressed to do so in our elementary and middle school right now.”
The bonds are payable over a period of up to 25 years. The funds would be used for handicapped-accessibility upgrades, safety and security improvements, middle and elementary school improvements and renovations, kitchen and cafeteria renovation, furnishings and equipment, and the cost of issuing the bonds.
School and community members have looked at both the short- and long-term needs of the district, Barrios said.
“Our district has taken the last year and a half to two years to study what our highest priorities are. Our community task force and community survey have helped us confirm that we are looking to address the areas that have the most support,” he said.
“We have a small and outdated kitchen/cafeteria that needs to be addressed to serve over 690 kids each day, as well as smaller and outdated classrooms that need to be addressed so that we can have adequate space for our students.”
The conceptual plan for the $12 million bond includes:
• Kitchen and cafeteria renovation;
• Middle school addition renovation;
• Conversion of existing middle school classroom to elementary classrooms;
• Creation of a separate bus drop-off;
• Elementary and high school secure entry improvements;
• Library toilet room
• Elementary and middle school parent drop-off;
• Traffic flow improvement;
• District office remodeling;
• Renovation of existing elementary spaces for improved support spaces;
• Remodeling middle school locker room area.
School district officials provided a table as a guide to the cost to taxpayers for the $12 million bond issue. As examples, the tax increase for a $100,000 residential property would be $105 annually, for $500,000 commercial property would be $525 annually, and agricultural land valued at $1,000 an acre would be $1.05 per acre.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two sites: Precinct 1 at the Jefferson Community Center and Precinct 2 at the Elk Point City Hall.
The district will post the results Tuesday night on the school’s Facebook page.
