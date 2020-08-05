Local Lawyers Remember Late Attorney General

When Jason Ravnsborg assumed his duties a year and a half ago as South Dakota attorney general, he was welcomed by a previous holder of that office.
Mark Meierhenry, who served as the state’s attorney general from 1979-87, spoke with Ravnsborg about the responsibilities of the office and its rich history.
“We shared a love of the law, history of the office and an admiration of those that occupied the position before us,” said Ravnsborg, who practiced law in Yankton before his election as attorney general.
Meierhenry, who was South Dakota’s 26th Attorney General, passed away July 29 at age 75. Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday in honor of Meierhenry.
Meierhenry is survived by his wife, Judith, a retired South Dakota Supreme Court justice — the first woman to hold that position.
Following his departure from public office, Meierhenry had a long and distinguished career in private practice.
“Last year, we were able to gather seven of the eight living South Dakota Attorneys General for a picture and Mark was excited to participate in order to help collect a part of the state’s history,” Ravnsborg said.
Meierhenry was a “master” in a wide array of areas of the law and “thoroughly enjoyed its challenges,” according to Ravnsborg.
“It was truly an honor to know him and be in his presence,” Ravnsborg said. “He will be missed by legal professionals for the numerous deeds he did to improve the profession and forever remembered by those whose lives he touched and changed across our great state.”
Other attorneys with ties to Yankton and the surrounding area shared their thoughts and memories of Meierhenry with the Press & Dakotan.
John Blackburn
Blackburn, an attorney with the Blackburn & Stevens law firm in Yankton, said he knew Meierhenry for nearly 50 years.
“Mark Meierhenry was a wonderful man,” Blackburn said. “He and his wife Judy both worked and struggled up the difficult ‘climb’ to success.”
Meierhenry was, according to Blackburn, a great storyteller, a good friend and a “lawyer’s lawyer.”
“He was an intelligent, personable, persuasive, powerful person who successfully tried all kinds of legal cases helping people along the way,” Blackburn said.
Mike Marlow
Yankton attorney Mike Marlow said he had the “great pleasure” of knowing Meierhenry for many years, and tried a case against him and served on boards with the former attorney general.
“He was a mesmerizing story teller. A public servant. An excellent trial lawyer,” said Marlow, an attorney with Marlow, Woodward & Huff in Yankton. “He believed he could make a difference in the lives of his clients and very often did so.”
Meierhenry stayed true to his beliefs, Marlow added.
“Politically astute, but far from a political prostitute, Mark refused to compromise his central beliefs in favor of what was popular or expedient,” Marlow said.
He added that the former attorney general was a gentleman, a scholar and a “fair-minded opponent.”
“He played by the rules and demanded others do the same,” Marlow said. “He was what I call a classic liberal: a person with thoughtful and firmly held beliefs, but one who was open to new ideas and opinions.”
Neil Fulton
Meierhenry was a “giant” in the South Dakota legal community, according to Neil Fulton, dean of the newly-named University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law.
“Whenever you saw Mark walking your way, you knew you were in for a challenging but fun conversation,” Fulton said. “He was passionate about the law, South Dakota, and improving both.”
Meierhenry also took time to mentor future lawyers, as well, according to Fulton.
“In everything he did, he planted trees, not flowers, because he knew that trees endure while flowers bloom but fade,” Fulton said. “He knew that real change needs to endure, and worked for enduring things.”
The pairing of Mark and Judith Meierhenry was a “great USD love story,” according to Fulton.
“They loved each other and their alma mater totally,” Fulton said. “Mark was entitled to every superlative a lawyer can get, but it always seemed that the titles he treasured most were friend, father, grandpa and husband.
“Everyone who knew Mark will miss him, and we’ll hopefully all do our best to live up to his example.”
