New Mead Exhibit Showcases The Real Rural America
The Smithsonian’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” at the Mead Museum is actually an exhibit within an exhibit, featuring rural America as well as aspects of Gayville, Lesterville, Mission Hill, Utica, Volin and Yankton.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A new exhibit at Yankton’s Mead Museum offers visitors the opportunity to consider their rural community and its path in coping with the huge changes in rural life of the last century.

The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” focuses on the positive cultural aspects of small towns that make them unique and comfortable and help them remain vital, according to The Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” webpage.

