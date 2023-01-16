New Mead Exhibit Showcases The Real Rural America

A new exhibit at Yankton’s Mead Museum offers visitors the opportunity to consider their rural community and its path in coping with the huge changes in rural life of the last century.
The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” focuses on the positive cultural aspects of small towns that make them unique and comfortable and help them remain vital, according to The Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” webpage.
“Many Americans assume that rural communities are endangered and hanging on by a thread — suffering from outmigration, ailing schools and overused land,” according to the organization’s website. “But that perception is far from true in many areas. … There is much more to the story of rural America!”
The exhibit explores such themes as rural identity, the land, the community, determination and ways in which communities have managed change.
The second-floor exhibit opened Saturday and will remain in Yankton until March 4. Viewing hours are noon-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Yankton’s Mead Museum, 82 Mickelson Drive.
The Mead Cultural Education Center has been working to bring the exhibition to Yankton since it was contacted by the South Dakota Humanities Council about two years ago, Mead Executive Director Crystal Nelson told the Press & Dakotan.
“We were excited. It sounded like something we would want to offer our visitors,” she said. “Also, we had an opportunity, as well, to put an exhibit within an exhibit.”
Mead staff organized a photo contest in 2022, in which participants were asked to identify old photos of area landmarks and shoot them as they appear today. The winners’ photographs were included in a parallel exhibit which features Gayville, Lesterville, Mission Hill, Utica, Volin and Yankton.
“We have an exhibit on the Yankton County community towns that goes around the perimeter of the core Smithsonian exhibit in the center of the room,” Nelson said.
The aim of the exhibit, she said, is to get visitors to ask themselves the question, “What does rural mean to me?”
“Rural to me has only the most positive of connotations … families helping families, a small but mighty main street, farmers and ranchers on whom the rural community relies, said Tara Olson, owner of Gayville’s Valley Ag Supply, in answer to that question. “To me, there’s no better place to have been raised or to now raise my own kids. Safety and friendliness reign; collaboration on projects to make a smaller population’s dreams come true,”
Valley Ag Supply is sponsoring the Crossroads exhibit locally.
Olson said she is very passionate about small towns in and around Yankton County, so sponsoring the Crossroads exhibit was a good fit.
Some members of the Yankton County Commission also took a few moments to say what rural meant to them and shared them with the museum.
“Rural to me means clean air, clean water and a peaceful environment,” Commissioner Dan Klimisch said. “Rural means a place where people respect their neighbors and work towards common goals.”
Commissioner Don Kettering also noted that rural air is clean and not polluted. He added that people are friendly and know and help their neighbors; most nights you can see the stars in the sky, industry is typically ag based and it is easy to hunt and fish.
“We’ve been working on a campaign all summer to get people to start thinking about what rural means to them,” Nelson said. “It’s been really interesting to see some of the comments that have come back and exciting to see how people have stopped to think about the benefits of living in a rural community.”
If you think you already know all about your local community, keep an open mind, she said.
“People that have seen the exhibit, who have lived in their small-town community for half their life, maybe their whole life, come in and say, ‘You know what? I didn’t know that.’ They get to see artifacts and history that has been lost to time,” Nelson said. “A lot of people have been learning a lot and they’ve really enjoyed it.”
