TABOR — The annual Halloween potluck for FCSLA Branch WO93/C.W. members begins at noon on Oct. 31 at Beseda Hall in Tabor. Prizes will be given for best costumes.
On Nov. 7, the annual S.D. District 13 meeting will be held in Dante, and a catered meal will be served at noon. All FCSLA members are encouraged to attend. RSVP as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.