100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 20, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 20, 1946
• The Community Program Service of Yankton today announces its most outstanding winter program series personality, Mischa Elman, world-famous violin virtuoso, who is to appear in concert at the high school auditorium on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 1, at 8:30 o’clock.
• Dean W. W. Ludeman, who has recently been appointed Red Cross Water Safety chairman for Bon Homme County, has proposed to Red Cross headquarters that a water safety zone school be set up for southeastern South Dakota in early June of 1947 to help fill a much-needed supply of young men and women for summer swimming pool lifeguard service.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 20, 1971
• The Yankton County Cancer Society Unit collected $1,424.35 during its Yankton County Cancer Crusade. The unit members accepted the state challenge fund goal of $1,516 for next year.
• Julianna Ryan was crowned Mounty Marty College Queen Marbenette for the school’s homecoming. Ryan, a 21-year-old nursing student, was taking a public health nursing course in Lincoln, Neb., and will return to campus in January until graduation in May.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 20, 1996
• Yankton County commissioners are researching available buildings for a new ambulance department facility. The drive of the project is to move the ambulance office to a more adequate space and enable all of the department’s vehicles and equipment to be stored indoors and ready to respond to emergencies.
• Lake area residents living west of Yankton voted for the creation of a sanitary sewer district, with 61% of the 220 votes in favor of the project. The Yankton County Commission will canvas the ballots and declare the district incorporated at their Tuesday meeting.
