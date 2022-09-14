Restoring Broken Trust

TABOR – A former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling $324,000 from two Catholic parishes in Tabor and Lesterville.
Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea during this week’s hearing.
Court records indicate Bares was tried in federal court because his wire transactions crossed state lines into Minnesota. The investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Matt Althoff, chancellor for the Sioux Falls Diocese, sent an email message to Tabor and Lesterville parishioners following Bares’ guilty plea and court appearance Tuesday. The diocese consists of South Dakota east of the Missouri River.
“Mr. Bares awaits sentencing by the United States District Court,” he said.
Althoff spoke late Wednesday afternoon to a meeting of parishioners from the two churches, St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor and St. John the Baptist Church in Lesterville. During the meeting at the Tabor church, Althoff emphasized the illegal activity appears limited to Bares. No family members, priests or other individuals have been linked to the embezzlement.
Currently, Bares faces 20 years in federal prison under statutes. However, federal sentencing guidelines could change and Bares could face a lesser punishment when he is sentenced Dec.12 in federal court, Althoff said.
During Wednesday’s meeting in Tabor, Althoff spoke for about 90 minutes and fielded audience questions. Althoff expounded on many of the details included in the email sent to parishioners.
Bares’ employment at St. Wenceslaus Parish as its financial record keeper ended in September 2020. He fulfilled multiple duties on behalf of the parish for more than 10 years before his departure from the staff. His recordkeeping duties included similar responsibilities for the linkedparishes of St. John the Baptist and, prior to its merger, St. Agnes.
In April 2021, while performing a routine review of financial records and internal controls, a diocesan representative discovered an irregularity involving a grant provided to the parish from an outside charity.
Upon discovering the irregularity, the Eide Bailly accounting firm conducted a forensic review of the financial records for the St. John the Baptist and St. Wenceslaus parishes. The review included examination of records from January 2013 through April 2021. Eide Bailly identified $324,001 that had been misappropriated to a legal entity controlled by Bares.
The funds included $271,646 from St. Wenceslaus, $52,355 from St. John the Baptist.
Upon receipt of findings from the forensic review, diocesan legal counsel presented Eide Bailly’s report to the South Dakota attorney general’s office in July 2021. At the direction of the AG, the DCI conducted an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds.
At the conclusion of the DCI’s investigation, law enforcement determined that federal statutes had been violated. Therefore, the FBI conducted a subsequent investigation and turned its results over to the U.S. Attorney.
The statement addressed questions arising about the parishes’ missing funds.
“Employee theft coverage through Catholic Mutual, the insurance program in which the diocese participates, has led to the recovery of funds which Mr. Bares has admitted to taking,” Althoff said. “The coverage carries a $250,000 limit for each parish. Thus, while St. John the Baptist Parish’s funds have been fully repaid, approximately $22,000 in funds stolen from St. Wenceslaus is not covered by insurance due to the limits established in the coverage.”
The insurance company has paid the claim, and the money is available for church spending, he said. The diocese has covered the cost of the financial audit for now, but parishioners questioned whether they will ultimately need to cover the costs or whether it will be part of Bares’ restitution.
Althoff noted that authorities had instructed he and other diocesan officials, along with the Revs. Joe Forcelle and Mark Lichter, the parish priests, not to disclose any information or even the presence of an investigation.
Much of Wednesday’s meeting focused on the parishioners’ feelings and where the churches go from here. Althoff talked about increased diocesan steps for financial training and oversight, adding the diocese reported the accounting irregularities to authorities as soon as they were discovered.
“I can sense (the range of) emotions: betrayal, broken trust and violation,” he told the audience.
Althoff addressed anticipated changes at the parish and diocesan level.
“In the weeks ahead, the pastors will be working with finance councils from both parishes and accounting professionals to examine all procedures and internal controls,” he said. “These efforts are meant to rebuild trust that may have been broken by a lay employee of the parish.”
Accompanying Althoff were Chris Motz, diocesan chief of staff, and Scott Johnson, diocesan finance officer. They did not speak during the meeting.
Forcelle and Lichter did not give formal presentations but expressed their thanks to the parishioners who attended. The diocese recorded the meeting, which Althoff said will be placed on social media for later viewing.
Forcelle told the Press & Dakotan he holds great faith in the parishes’ ability to pull together and build upon each others’ strengths for the future.
Addressing the audience, Lichter asked them to continue and prayer and focus on the source of their strength as Catholics.
“We need to place it at the feet of Jesus,” he said.
