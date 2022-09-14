Restoring Broken Trust
Sioux Falls Diocesan Chancellor Matt Althoff (left) talks with parishioners following Wednesday’s meeting in Tabor. The meeting focused on a former church employee’s theft of $324,000 from Tabor and Lesterville chuches.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

TABOR – A former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling $324,000 from two Catholic parishes in Tabor and Lesterville.

Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea during this week’s hearing.

