The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is offering a series of meditation classes the second Monday of the month starting in December. The classes will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. and will last about one hour.
Mark your calendars for Meditation Mondays on Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. Yankton Area Meditation Group leader Jim Pearson will guide the class through a series of exercises that will relax your body and quiet your mind. There will be time for a question-and-answer session during the class.
To participate in the December class, click on https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/164275493. This link can also be found on Yankton Community Library’s Facebook page or on the Yankton Community Library website, www.library.cityofyankton.org, if you click on the link for Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities. Links for the January and February classes will be posted at least a week in advance.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
