CROFTON, Neb, — Two people from Sioux City, Iowa, were killed in a two-vehicle accident east of Crofton, Nebraska, Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, a 2011 Ford F550, driven by Neil Collins, 90, of Orleans, Nebraska, was southbound on Highway 81, approaching the intersection with Highway 12 about four miles east of Crofton, when he was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by William Koontz, 74, of Sioux City, Iowa, at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday.
Koontz was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Anita Koontz, 71, of Sioux City, Iowa, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where she was pronounced deceased.
Restraints were not in use in the Koontz vehicle, the sheriff’s office reported.
Collins, who was wearing restraints, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.
This accident was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game & Parks, Crofton Fire & EMS, Randolph EMS and the Nebraska Department of Roads.
