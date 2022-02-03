100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 4, 1922
• The Missouri River Press Club, with a membership composed of newspaper and magazine publishers and employing printers from 16 counties in southeastern South Dakota, the Rosebud country, and northeastern Nebraska, came into existence at last night’s meeting of the newspaper men from the district who were assembled in Yankton for a two-day conference.
• The Rebekahs entertained at a pie social last evening at Odd Fellow hall. The ball room and the dining rooms were prettily decorated in Rebekah colors with Valentine Day symbols to set off the decorations. A good crowd was in attendance and everybody said they had a good time.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 4, 1947
• A report on the first month’s operation of the Meridian Highway bridge as city-owned property was presented to the board of city commissioners at the regular meeting last night. The report showing revenue and expenditures for the month of January showed an unappropriated revenue balance of $7,198.82. Expenditures and accounts payable for the month amounted to $1880.33 as against a total revenue of $9079.15. Cash toll receipts in the past month came to $8062.35.
• A fire call to 1006 Linn St at about 2:30 Monday afternoon and an early morning alarm from Gurney Seed and Nursery Company at 4:30 a.m. today kept city firemen on the run in the sub-zero cold. Firemen were called out Monday afternoon to put out a blaze in a pile of wood belonging to Millard Stevens at the Linn St address. Fire Chief Bauer believed the fire started by children playing with matches.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 4, 1972
• A narrow escape from the Missouri River Monday by an ice fisherman is an example of the dangers of Lewis and Clark Lake ice, according to Corps Acting Area Manager Harold D. Green. Green said Monday a resident fisherman “narrowly escaped death when his car fell through the ice when driving on Lewis and Clark Lake.”
• Vermillion residents Tuesday will vote whether to continue the City Manager form of municipal government or return to the mayor-council form.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 4, 1997
• Jenny Overla, Lynn Calcote, Will Calcote, Lee Calcote, Donnie Overla and Collin Knoff, members of the Dakota Taekwondo, placed in the Okoboji, Iowa, Winter games on January 26.
• The Yankton City Engineer’s Office processed 9 building permits during December 1996, according to the office’s records. The city collected $893 in fees for projects totaling an estimated building cost of $366,224. Building costs for December were up compared to the December total cost of $320,500. Value of building projects for the entire year of 1996 were down at $10,430,501 compared to the $12,296,210 total project cost for the year of 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.