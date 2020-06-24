The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is inviting players to try their hand at an online trivia game. Two separate trivia contests will take place in the summer through the website Kahoot! Access to the trivia game can be found on our Facebook page or on our website.
Players will answer 20 multiple-choice trivia questions. The questions span a broad range of categories, with everything from sports, books, history, movies and more. Points are awarded for how quickly you click the correct answer. Play against your friends for bragging rights. Be sure to mark the challenge in your Beanstack account so you receive credit.
There are two trivia contests. The first trivia contest will be June 17-June 30. The second contest, with a new round of questions, will run July 15-30.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program offers a variety of challenges to be completed during the summer. Some are reading challenge, some are events. Due to COVID-19, the events will be virtual. The more activities you complete, the more chances you have to win. Prize winners will be notified using the information provided when you registered for the program.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program runs through July 31. Register at www.cityofyankton.org/beanstack.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
