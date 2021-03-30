YAPG Annual Meeting Shines Light On Lessons Learned In Pandemic

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series.
At Yankton Area Progressive Growth’s (YAPG) annual meeting Tuesday, Executive Director Nancy Wenande looked ahead as well as back at the four things YAPG has learned from the pandemic.
Last year’s meeting was held in February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the closure of schools and businesses across the nation. Tuesday’s socially distanced, predominantly masked, foodless meeting was a reminder that life is just starting to get back to normal.
During the meeting, Wenande gave an update on projects that YAPG had been working on during the previous year and some that it will be addressing in the future.
“I wanted to do a little presentation on the four lessons that we have learned during this pandemic,” she told attendees.
She said the first lesson learned was “Think Big.”
That was also the theme on the 2018 Governor’s Conference on Economic Development, which was also the year Wenande started her job at YAPG.
“It really was impactful to me because when I think about who thinks big in this community, it’s YAPG,” she said. “When we did our survey recently of community members, that was a statement that came back to us in the survey: ‘YAPG is the group that makes the big things happen in our community.’”
Striving to help develop one’s community is a never-ending process that involves creating things that continue into the future, she said.
“When you’re playing an infinite game, there is no winner and you’re always striving to get better, so as an organization, that is what we are doing,” Wenande said. “As a part of ‘thinking big,’ we need to be adaptable and resilient, and those are certainly things that came through during the pandemic.”
The second lesson learned is that “relationships are important,” she said.
“When the pandemic hit, we all needed to rely on each other,” Wenande said. “There was no one organization that was going to solve the problem for the community or be able to handle all the questions or challenges that came our way.”
YAPG and the Yankton Chamber of Commerce already had strong relationships with the City of Yankton, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, the educational system and the business community, she said.
“We knew we could trust each other,” Wenande said. “(Last year) was a road that we were all navigating together and we weren’t sure where we were going.”
YAPG’s Workforce Development Coordinator Rita Nelson worked through the pandemic with many community businesses to see how YAPG and its community partners could help local businesses and their employees she said.
“We also had Rita working with the Chart Your Career Program. While that program was supposed to be done in, I believe, 12 months, with a pandemic, it took us a little bit longer,” Wenande said. “One-hundred-and-three new Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) came out of that program here in Yankton, which is a huge success that would not have been possible without Rita’s knowledge of the health-care system and those established relationships and partnerships.”
Other communities are looking at replicating the CNA program for themselves, including Brookings and Mitchell, she said.
Other important relationships include those with Gov. Kristi Noem, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Economic Development Professionals Association (EDPA).
“I was told we were the only state in the country without a professional group of economic developers,” Wenande said. “So, we have been working diligently over this past year to create this group so we can increase our networking and communication opportunities.”
The pandemic also taught the lesson that communities can still thrive, she said.
“I’ve said it before, and I really stand by this statement, ‘We are at our best when things are at their worst,’” Wenande said. “When there’s flooding, when we have really tough things happen — such as the pandemic — our community pulls together.”
That is also evident in local businesses, many of which are having record sales, record back orders and are thriving in a way that they have never seen in the past because of potential future development, she said.
Notable projects of the last year included Mount Marty University’s Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, the Huether Family Aquatics Center coming this summer and the Boys & Girls Club, she said.
“Progress did not stop during the pandemic. We all kept pushing forward,” Wenande said. “Sometimes, it felt like it was at a snail’s pace, and sometimes, it was faster than we wanted it to go, but progress was still happening and it will continue to happen as we recover.”
The final lesson Wenande discussed was that change creates opportunity.
She introduced two recent hires including Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Director Becky Wiswall and the Tourism Director Jay Gravholt. Also, a new graphics specialist and graphics intern from the University of South Dakota will be starting soon, Wenande said.
She is currently the interim executive director at the Chamber, which is considering a merger with YAPG.
The merger has gotten preliminary approval, and both groups’ boards of directors will be seeking approval from their memberships this spring, she said.
“As a merged organization, or unmerged organizations, we will need to create a strategic plan that will take us towards our next capital campaign,” Wenande said. “We know there’s more to accomplish in this community and there’s more we can do together, because together, we can thrive.”
