Sitting In On State History

Even with his extensive legal experience, Matt Michels recently found himself in an unfamiliar type of courtroom.
Michels, a Yankton attorney, provided outside counsel for Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, who presided over last week’s South Dakota Senate impeachment trial for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
“This was new for everyone,” Michels told the Press & Dakotan. “South Dakota had never impeached a state official and held a trial. There needs to be something really egregious, which is why it hasn’t happened before in the state.”
Michels, a former lieutenant governor, had presided over the Senate for eight years, and he previously served as Speaker while serving in the House. In addition, he has been recognized for his strong parliamentarian skills.
Senate President Pro-Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) sought to make use of those skills. He appointed Michels as counselor for Rhoden during last week’s special session, with two days allocated for a trial that lasted only one day.
“I am one who has always believed, when you are called, that you serve,” Michels said. “Larry (Rhoden) and I have been very close friends for years, and I considered it a privilege to work alongside him again.”
Rhoden told Yankton radio station WNAX after the trial that it was a learning experience in many ways, including the work with the Legislative Research Council (LRC).
“You know, this has been a pretty incredible process,” he said. “For me, it was quite an eye opener to work as close as I did, I think for the first time since I was in the Legislature, with the LRC, the staff … We were working on a process that we were making it up as we went along.”
During the Senate trial, Michels did not address the lawmakers. He sat to the side of Rhoden, ready to offer an opinion, if needed, on parliamentary procedure.
“I only responded if there were judgment calls on time limits and rules,” Michels said. “We used a court reporter, and she did an outstanding job.”
Michels received no compensation for his services, other than covering his expenses while in Pierre.
The Senate convicted Ravnsborg, a Yankton resident, on two articles of impeachment, which removed him from office, and then voted unanimously to bar him from seeking future office.
The articles were related to his actions during and after a September 2020 crash in which Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever on S.D. Highway 14 near Highmore. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor traffic charges and received a $500 fine on each count but no jail time.
Ravnsborg also reached a settlement with widow Jenny Boever following his criminal court cases. He did not resign from office but had indicated days before his impeachment trial that he would not seek another four-year term.
This week, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, who oversaw Ravnsborg’s prosecution in the Senate trial, as interim attorney general. Upon taking office, Vargo removed Ravnsborg’s chief of staff and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) director from their posts.
LAYING THE GROUNDWORK
Michels said, while he remained at the ready during the Senate trial, much groundwork had been laid long before the proceedings. He had been approached two weeks prior to his appointment about the possibility of serving as a resource for the unprecedented process in state history.
After the House impeached Ravnsborg, the Senate turned to the business of organizing and conducting a trial. Rhoden, Schoenbeck and the LRC discussed who should conduct the trial, among other things.
Gov. Kristi Noem had been outspoken in her belief that Ravnsborg should resign or be removed from office, Michels said. Given that scenario, the question arose as to the perception of Rhoden — her lieutenant governor and running mate — presiding over the AG’s impeachment trial.
“But it became very clear that Larry (Rhoden) is a very fair and just leader,” Michels said.
On another front, Rhoden held extensive experience presiding over a legislative chamber. However, he wasn’t an attorney and could have faced many legal issues during the Senate trial that required an immediate decision.
“The Senate was turned into a court, the first time it happened,” Michels said. “Larry has presided for over 20-plus legislative sessions over many years and in different capacities. But Larry said, ‘I’m not a lawyer, and this is a very legalistic process.’”
The Senate had passed Resolution 702, establishing the Senate rules for Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial.
The LRC had looked at other states’ procedures, but they didn’t fit South Dakota, Michels said. In the end, State Sens. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) and David Wheeler (R-Huron) — with Rusch as a retired judge and Wheeler as an attorney — were chosen to craft the resolution for action.
Michels has practiced law in a variety of setting from the Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy to corporate law. Procedures can vary depending on the venue, he said, but he remained firm in wanting two principles guiding the Senate trial.
“You need a predictable and fair process. And it needs to be open to the public, for them to see the process. You must have that openness,” he said. “People may be chagrined or upset by the outcome, but at least they believe it was fair. They can’t say that this was biased.”
The Senate trial required logistical adjustments, such as keeping cool a chamber that was not air conditioned on a sweltering summer day. In addition, adequate room was needed to set up four large television screens. Accommodations were also made for the media and spectators in the gallery.
“The LRC staff was phenomenal, and all of us walked through a whole bunch of scenarios,” Michels said. “Larry and I also did a bunch of role-playing scenarios on Sunday and Monday (preceding the trial). We understood how things were shaping up, the flow of the proceedings and what we could expect. You try to overprepare.”
THE DAY ARRIVES
However, Michels said he wasn’t prepared for the emotions that hit him when he entered the Capitol, his first visit back since serving with former Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
“When I was walking through the Capitol, it brought back so many feelings,” he said. “We have the best people working there.”
Michels was very familiar with all but of the persons involved with the proceedings. “We knew there would be respect and things would go appropriately,” he said.
In the end, the prosecution called fewer witnesses to testify than it had subpoenaed, and the defense didn’t call any witnesses. Those decisions played a role in setting up the time limits and procedures.
“It had also been decided beforehand that gruesome photos (from the accident scene) would be available for the senators but not for the general public,” Michels said.
At the outset, the process sought to follow a civil and respectful manner. People were asked to turn off their cell phones and refrain from conversations during the proceedings.
“For the senators, that was unusual because they’re used to moving around and talking during a session,” Michels said. “But it was interesting to watch them during the trial. They were listening intensely. They acted like a jury, not speaking to each other about the trail during breaks. They took their oaths very seriously.”
Michels believed the senators maintained an open mind during the trial.
“They were continuing to learn from both sides,” he said. “A lot of people thought the senators had their minds made up, but that wasn’t the case.”
Michels sensed the emotions among all those witnessing the historic day.
“When the proceedings were done and it was time to go, there was no clapping, nobody was dancing,” he said. “Mrs. Boever was crying, which was expected after such a traumatic event. And Jason Ravnsborg’s family was also there.”
In his WNAX interview, Rhoden expressed gratefulness for Michels’ role. “I want to say a special shout out to Matt Michels for coming alongside me through this process,” he said.
Now that South Dakota has conducted its first impeachment and trial, some speculate the Legislature may be more willing to use the process in the future.
Michels hopes there isn’t another need for it. “An impeachment happens because something bad happened. I hope we don’t have to do it again,” he said.
At the Senate trial, the minister who gave the closing prayer asked for healing, Michels said.
“In an instant, lives were changed for so many people (by the fatal crash),” Michels said. “There has been a great deal of hurt, and hopefully this brings healing.”
