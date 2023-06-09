Volatile, Costly Visa Program Strains SD’s Tourism Industry

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.