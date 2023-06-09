Volatile, Costly Visa Program Strains SD’s Tourism Industry

H2-B worker Francisco (whose last name has been withheld by request) and Janet Boyer pull a couple of tap beers at Mt. Rushmore Brewing Company ahead of the tourist season in Custer.

 Paul Horsted/for South Dakota Searchlight

Janet Boyer estimates she spent over $40,000 arranging housing for international workers and transporting them to the Black Hills before she opened her doors for the tourist season this year.

Over 70 international workers cover cooking, serving and cleaning between her and her son’s four restaurants at Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co. and the Begging Burro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.