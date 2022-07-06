100 Years
Friday, July 7, 1922
• Telephone poles, fences and even a house are getting pushed aside to make way for the new and improved gateway into Yankton from the north where the Meridian Highway connects up with Broadway. Graders are pushing this way rapidly, working now right up to the city limits. The city has now fixed the legal center line of Broadway, between 15th and 19th streets, and it is some 15 or 20 feet west of the road previously used.
• Driving of piles for the tramway at the Meridian Highway bridge site was started today, marking the resumption of activities on the construction of the sub-structure which has been held up for several months on account of the high water in the stream.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 7, 1947
• Rural residents in South Dakota were urged today by Emerson G. Stephens, American Red Cross state relations officer, to take part in national farm safety week in order to help lower the state’s high record of 71.7 accidental deaths per 100,000 population.
• The Maple Grove Lutheran Church, one mile east and two miles north of Irene, will be sold at public auction July 23. The governing board voted to disband since many of the members have moved away, and others are closer to the Bethany church at Viborg. Besides the 44 by 32-foot church, other property includes the benches, pulpit, piano, bell, chairs and tables.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 7, 1972
• A Mass of Requiem was celebrated today for Sr. M. Gertrude Maise who died July 5. Sister Gertrude’s life as a member of the community spanned all but 12 years of the history of Sacred Heart Convent. She was the last of the sisters who personally knew the foundress, Mother Gertrude Leupi, and Bishop Martin Marty, who in 1880 invited the sisters to come from Maryville, Mo., into the mission fields of Dakota Territory.
• One of the sports oddities of the year occurred at Riverside baseball diamond on Wednesday night where the Sioux Falls Blackbirds and the Yankton Elks traded no-hitters in their ESD Legion twin bill.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 7, 1997
• In 1969, Kitty Higgins set out for a Washington, D.C., summer internship with the U.S. Labor Department. Last Wednesday, after a career in national politics, she became the department’s second in command. A Yankton native, Higgins was sworn in as the nation’s Deputy Secretary of Labor last week after passing her final hurdle: Senate approval that included a nod from Majority Leader Trent Lott.
• Nebraska’s state government says it will be ready for the year 2000. Computer scientists warn that many programs could crash when the 21st century begins because they are not equipped to deal with four-digit year codes. But the state of Nebraska says all of the programs running on its mainframe should be able to handle four-digit dates by the end of next year. Many will be ready before then.
