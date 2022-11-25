The South Dakota Well Drillers Association has announced it is offering the “SDWDA Quality Groundwater Scholarships” totaling $10,000 to be divided between five deserving students. There will be one $4,000, one $3,000 and three $1,000 scholarships awarded. The association recognizes the need for educational advancements at all levels of the industry and seeks to support students pursuing their educational goals.

