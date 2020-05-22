SANTEE, Neb. — The Santee Sioux Nation will have its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. at the new memorial site in Santee.
Tribal officials will offer the service on Facebook live and asks for limited participation. Persons are asked to view the service on Facebook.
Those who attend are asked to stay in their vehicles. Everyone who comes out and stands is requested to use social distancing and wear masks.
