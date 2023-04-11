The public is invited to join Sherri Rodgers-Conti, Director of Southeast CASA, for a discussion of the book “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey, at the Yankton Community Library Tuesday, April 18. Programs will be presented at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Learn how the lifelong impact of childhood trauma can affect individuals differently and how life experiences that impact us can help readers better understand themselves and others.
