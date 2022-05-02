Join author Lois Preheim as she speaks about her book “Trailing the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard” on May 6 at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center at noon on Friday, May 6. For the next “Feed Your Mind” event.
Preheim’s book recounts the story of the Jan. 12, 1888, blizzard as experienced by families living in 10 locations along the storm route. The storm struck suddenly and caught people off guard as it trailed through the Great Plains of Canada, the United States and territories. Many found ingenious ways to reach safety and/or pass the time while waiting for the storm to subside.
Preheim will answer questions you might have.
This event is free and open to the public. The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Call 605-665-3898 with any questions.
